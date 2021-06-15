Child OK after being hit by car in Vernon

Father says daughter was back home by supper time

Sighs of relief are echoing through town following a potentially tragic situation.

A young child was hit by a car on 30th Avenue Friday, June 11, around 2 p.m. The child reportedly ran out into the road near the bus stop across the street from Freshco and was hit by a motorist who didn’t see the young girl.

Emergency crews and bystanders rushed to the scene and the child was assessed and taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with undetermined injuries.

“She is fine and was home by supper time,” her father Paul Carlston said in Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook post.

“Thank you to all who stopped and offered assistance and prayers. A sincere thank you. Huge rave to all of the first responders and all the staff at VJH.”

Ryan Thompson was nearby when the incident took place. He said he heard the collision, but was facing the other direction the moment it occurred.

“It was really loud,” he said.

The driver, who was visibly shaken, said they did not see the girl run out into the road before it was too late.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

“Just a reminder to all drivers out there to slow down and pay attention at uncontrolled crosswalks,” Carlston said.

READ MORE: Child struck by vehicle in downtown Vernon

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested after crashing into 2 Vernon cop cars

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP