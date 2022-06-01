An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer rescued a two-year-old child stuck in a Naramata Lake on May 28.

An off-duty Penticton RCMP officer rescued a two-year-old child stuck in a Naramata Lake on May 28.

Toddler who fell in lake saved by off-duty Penticton Mountie

The child was having trouble staying afloat in the cold water

A two-year-old child was rescued by an off-duty Penticton RCMP officer last week after accidentally falling into a Naramata lake.

The off-duty officer, who happened to be nearby at the time, took action and jumped into the water to save the infant when he heard yelling coming from the beach on May 28 at around 2 p.m.

After the child had fallen into the lake, one of her parents jumped into the water but was having trouble fighting the cold temperature and strong current.

“The officer, who’s trained in specialty life-saving techniques, immediately took action by jumping into the lake,” said James Grandy from the RCMP. “The officer was able to bring the two-year-old child safely back to shore. The guardian who had jumped in was able to swim back to shore on their own.”

READ MORE: Quebec man arrested for shooting rifle in Oliver campground

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NewsOkanaganPentictonRCMP

Previous story
Suspects still at large in Vernon after Mountie injured, cruisers rammed
Next story
Stroke month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

Just Posted

Bears have been seen around Salmon Arm recently, in some cases getting into residents’ city food waste bins. The city asks residents to keep the bins in closed buildings and not put them out until collection day. (File photo)
Thwarted by tough lid, hungry bear in Silver Creek takes whole garbage can

The District of Sicamous is proceeding with a municipal boundary expansion study that will look at expanding the district along the west side of the Sicamous channel to include Mara Hills, formerly Hyde Mountain. (Google Earth map image)
Swansea Point removed from Sicamous municipal boundary expansion study

The Shuswap Memorial Cemetery Trails is one of several trail systems people can enjoy in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Column: Prescription optional for outdoor healing

Beckett Johnson shows off threads while heading to the runway in the Fashion 4 Famine fundraiser at the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus on May 25, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Secondary students strut their stuff for fashion fundraiser