Chilliwack man turns himself in to police following viral homophobic video

Man caught on video making homophobic comments and other insults outside SkyTrain station

A screenshot of the TikTok video of a man alleged to have issued homophobic slurs who later turned himself in to the Vancouver Police Department. (Twitter/ @jamiepine)

WARNING: The video in this story contains coarse and homophobic language that might not be suitable for all readers.

A Chilliwack man was arrested when he turned himself in to police after he was caught on video making homophobic comments outside a SkyTrain station in Vancouver, according to Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

“Vancouver Police have identified a man recorded making offensive and homophobic comments in a video that went viral on social media earlier this week,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a press release Feb. 4.

VPD launched an investigation on Jan. 31 after a 27-year-old man posted a TikTok video recorded outside the Burrard Station. In the video, a man is heard making homophobic comments and other insults.

The 34-year-old suspect from Chilliwack turned himself in to VPD Hate Crimes investigators on Feb. 2 and was arrested for his role in the alleged crime, and for an unrelated firearms offence.

He has since been released pending his next court appearance on March 29.

Because charges have not yet been formally laid, the man cannot be identified.

My boyfriend and I were chased off the Skytrain in Vancouver yesterday by this guy. It was extremely scary and a reminder that hate against us is alive and well.. and a bit drunk. pic.twitter.com/KAerD0Wysp — Jamie Pine (@jamiepine) January 31, 2023

