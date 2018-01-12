Christian returned as Splatsin chief

Wayne Christian remains Chief of the Splatsin.

Christian more than doubled his competitor, former councillor Dan Joe, in Wednesday’s band elections for Chief and council.

Christian picked up 151 of the 227 votes cast while Joe collected 72 votes. Four ballots were rejected.

Two of four incumbent councillors – George William, Edna Felix – retained their seats but Lawrence Williams and George Dennis III narrowly missed out.

Theresa William topped the polls with 105 votes. Shawn Tronson and Douglas (Doug) Thomas tied for second with 96 votes. Felix had 90 votes and William had 89 ballots marked, which was one more than Dennis III and four more than Williams. Dennis III and Williams have not asked for a recount.

There were 14 candidates for council though one was disqualified. A total of 227 ballots were cast for councillor.