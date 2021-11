District of Sicamous planning for the parade on Dec. 4

Horses pull parade participants through the night along Main Street in Sicamous in a previous Christmas parade. (File photo)

Sicamous’ annual Christmas parade returns this December.

On Nov. 8, the District of Sicamous announced the parade would be held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 and that more details would be shared soon.

Those looking to get involved are asked to contact the district’s recreation department at 250-236-2477 or recreation@sicamous.ca.

Read more: OPINION: Looking to the Shuswap Stars while rocking out with the Robo Stones

Read more: New Salmon Arm non-profit offers programs for Indigenous women, families, youth and children

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous