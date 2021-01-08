One-third of Christmas tree fires start in January, according to the National Fire Protection Association. (Unsplash photo)

One-third of Christmas tree fires start in January, according to the National Fire Protection Association. (Unsplash photo)

Christmas tree still up? So is your fire risk

Dry Christmas trees pose fire hazard, fire safety experts warn B.C. residents

That Christmas tree glow might be comforting during the transition into 2021, but it comes with a serious fire risk.

If your tree is still standing, it’s time to take it down.

Roughly 36 per cent of home fires that begin with Christmas trees occur in January, according to data from the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), a U.S. nonprofit aimed at eliminating injury and death related to fires.

“The drier [the tree] becomes the more risks associated with that,” said Chris Jancowski, chief of Esquimalt Fire Rescue. “After they’ve had the Christmas celebration it’s time to start thinking about recycling that tree.”

The association published a report on Christmas tree fires in December, writing that the longer a natural tree is up after Christmas, the more likely it is to dry out and ignite. Using U.S. fire department data, the NFPA found electrical distribution or light equipment is involved in almost half of home Christmas tree fires.

READ ALSO: Fatality confirmed in Christmas Day fire in North Cowichan

Jancowski noted many people now use safer LED lights on their trees, but incandescent, higher-voltage lights are still in circulation. He said he hasn’t seen people using candles on their trees for years, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still happening.

“A lot of these factors also depend on how diligently they have been watering the tree,” he noted.

In the event a tree catches fire, the room can be up in flames in under one minute.

“Once they start, it’s hard to stop them because of how much dry fuel is involved,” Jancowski said. “You should make sure they are watered on a daily basis and always have a working smoke alarm and a working fire extinguisher.”

Trees should be placed away from fireplaces, floor heaters and other heat sources, according to the Canada Safety Council (CSC).

By January, it’s time to start thinking about next steps and removing the tree from your home – even if that means just taking it outside for now. On its website, CSC recommends disposing of real trees within 10 to 14 days of purchase or when the needles begin to fall off in large quantities.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Firefighters put out artificial Christmas tree someone put in fireplace

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Christmas treefireHouse fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Long-lost B.C. orca pod returns home for first time in more than 20 years
Next story
Video: Shuswap Watershed Council shows off success of nutrient management projects

Just Posted

The Shuswap Watershed Council and UBCO researchers have been testing the Salmon River and Shuswap River for phosphorus levels. Grants have also been issued to help farmers in the valley keep excess nutrients out of the river. (File photo)
Video: Shuswap Watershed Council shows off success of nutrient management projects

Grants for farmers have helped keep excess nutrients out of watershed

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
95 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 4,406

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

An RCMP officer walks to the Vernon courthouse entrance behind a group of protesters calling for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women in the North Okanagan Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Protests renewed as Sagmoen assault charge comes before Vernon court

The protesters continued their calls for justice for missing and murdered North Okanagan women

This purple map from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows the number of COVID-19 cases reported for all of 2020 in local health areas. Salmon Arm totalled 52 cases while Vernon’s total was 277. (BCCDC map)
Revelstoke, Vernon lead latest COVID-19 numbers in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Salmon Arm’s reported cases increase by just four from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound, for her first time. (Jared Towers photo)
Long-lost B.C. orca pod returns home for first time in more than 20 years

The A5 pod brought a new calf to their former Broughton Archipelago winter hunting area

Penticton’s favourite Christmas display had their Grinch stolen earlier this year and then returned, unharmed a few days later. Now, this week, an anonymous Christmas card written by a person who is homeless humbles the Hughes and fills their heart. (Hughes photo)
Card from person experiencing homelessness brings Penticton woman to tears

The Hughes had their Grinch stolen and then returned and now an unexpected card tops the season

Penticton’s Nanaimo Avenue Bridge is set for removal in July 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton bridge to be removed, city seeks feedback

‘The city recognizes that this decision will present inconveniences to some residents’

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
North Okanagan waitress shares story of anti-masker’s tirade

The waitress hopes her story will help others understand what serving during a pandemic entails

One-third of Christmas tree fires start in January, according to the National Fire Protection Association. (Unsplash photo)
Christmas tree still up? So is your fire risk

Dry Christmas trees pose fire hazard, fire safety experts warn B.C. residents

Gerald Pash and Terry Milne flank the central pillar of the monument recognizing Lieut. Robert Hampton Gray now standing outside the North Saanich’s BC Aviation Museum following its installation Tuesday. The two men were among those who fundraised $100,000 for the monument. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
New monument honours B.C.’s final fallen World War II hero

Victoria Cross winner Lieut. Robert Gray shot down off Japan, now saluted outside BC Aviation Museum

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Publication of preliminary studies caused confusion in early pandemic days, research finds

(Black Press file photo)
Police investigating van following child in West Kelowna

Incident followed just one day after a similar one in Rutland

Most Read