Churches Thrift Store pleased at lack of dumped donations during COVID-19 closure

The store’s employees usually return to find donations dumped at their gate when the store closes.

Joel Bourke sorts through the mountain of donated items outside the Churches Thrift Shop on Monday, Aug. 28. - Image credit: Jim Elliot/salmon Arm Observer Joel Bourke sorts through the mountain of donated items outside the Churches Thrift Shop. (File Photo)

When the Churches Thrift Store in Salmon Arm closes to the public, its staff often return to find donations piled up outside the store’s gates despite signage asking people not to do so. Staff have been pleasantly surprised to find that during the store’s lengthy closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, little gate dumping is occurring.

Thrift Store Manager Diana Mangold said normally any time the store is closed for a day or more, at least one person dumps donations at one of the exterior gates. She said it is unfortunate when donations are dumped at the gate because they are often rummaged through or destroyed by weather.

Mangold said during the COVID-19 closure few people have dumped donations at the gates and it is encouraging that the signs are being respected.

“We are truly grateful to people for caring enough to wait until we re-open. We are very sad for any good things that are going to the dump at this time, but really appreciate whoever can hold on to their things for just a while longer until we are able to accept them again,” she said.

The store remains closed until further notice in an effort to avoid contributing to the spread of COVID-19.



