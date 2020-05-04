Pat Fortune, dressed as Sir Thomas Shaughnessy, was the first customer at Millionaires’ Row Cider in Summerland on May 1. The cidery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. During the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing regulations are in effect. (Contributed)

Cidery name honours Summerland’s past

Millionaires’ Row Cider opened its doors on May 1

A new cidery has opened in Summerland.

Millionaires’ Row, a family-run business in the Prairie Valley area, opened on May 1 with four types of cider available.

READ ALSO: Sir Herbert Holt

READ ALSO: Interpretive signs installed along trail

High and Dry is a dry blend of cider and dessert apples. Modern Miracle is a lightly sweetened cider. Making a Mint is a cider with flavours of mint, lemon and hibiscus. Hob on Board is a hop-flavoured cider.

The cidery, at 14113 Dale Meadows Rd., is in the heart of what was once Summerland’s Millionaires’ Row and is across the street from an orchard once owned by Sir Herbert Holt, Canada’s richest citizen at the time.

Holt was a director of more than 300 companies and was also the national president of the Royal Bank of Canada.

When Sir Thomas Shaughnessy founded Summerland in the early 1900s, he convinced several of his wealthy business partners to invest in the community.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCider

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 cancels IPE in Armstrong
Next story
‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

Just Posted

Another summer Shuswap tradition on hold due to COVID-19

Wednesday on the Wharf concert series in Salmon Arm postponed

Column: City of Salmon Arm, organizations doing their part amidst virus

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Owners of award-winning Shuswap winery reflect on legacy

For 10 years, Recline Ridge’s Graydon and Maureen Ratzlaff have worked to advance region’s reputation

Flare gun shot at North Okanagan RCMP in stolen SUV chase

Spike belt succesfully stalls vehicle, Salmon Arm man facing numerous charges

Okanagan motorcyclists spread positivity, one retirement home at a time

The riders have visited retirement homes around the South Okanagan, thanking front line workers

B.C. records 170 ‘excess deaths’ so far during COVID-19 pandemic

Older men with underlying illness most at risk of coronavirus

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

COVID-19 cancels IPE in Armstrong

The tough decision was announced May 4

Cidery name honours Summerland’s past

Millionaires’ Row Cider opened its doors on May 1

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Flooding causes Highway 5A to close

Highway 5A is closed between Merritt and Kamloops

Create meaningful connections as pandemic continues: CMHA Kelowna

‘We have to recognize we’re in a crisis and we need to give ourselves the grace and the time in order to manage it’

U.S. caribou near Revelstoke survive first year

Recent surveys indicate further decline for the animal near Revelstoke

Letter: Risk of nuclear weapons use grows with increasing arsenal

Organization asks that nuclear arms control and disarmament be made a national priority

Most Read