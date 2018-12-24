Proponents of the former Orchard House are asking that its memory be preserved in plans for a new city recreation facility. (File photo)

City asked to help preserve memory of Orchard House

Dilkusha proponents ask something be incorporated in recreation centre plans

Dilkusha House may be gone, but its proponents wish to see its memory preserved as part of the city’s recreation facility.

The former Orchard House, located along 24th Street NE, across the road from the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre, was demolished by the city in July 2017, despite efforts by the community to have the structure preserved, either at that location or moved elsewhere.

The city purchased the Orchard House property in November 2016 for future expansion of the recreation centre.

During a brief presentation to Salmon Arm council on Monday, Dec. 10, Dilkusha Heritage Society of BC member Maureen Shaffer asked the city to include Dilkusha in its planning process for a new multi-use recreational facility.

Related: Former Orchard House torn down

“Because when a piece of heritage is gone, it’s gone forever, and it’s the one opportunity that remains to remember the contribution that the family, Col. Bernard Scott and his family, who built the house and looked after the orchard… to remember what they gave the community that helped to make Salmon Arm what it is today,” said Shaffer.

Shaffer suggested a garden space or park space, or a gazebo reflecting the structure of the former house be considered. In addition, Shaffer said a rose from Dilkusha was preserved and is easily propagated and could be planted there.

“It’s simply building in a small component… that captures some of the spirit of what Dilkusha was and continues to carry forward for the community so that we remember,” said Shaffer.

Related: Salmon Arm Council, Recreation Society seek input on facility upgrades

Coun. Tim Lavery noted any plans for the recreation centre are still in very early stages, but applauded the idea of integrating a part of Dilkusha.

Mayor Alan Harrison said an open house on the recreation centre is being planned for sometime in January, and he encouraged Shaffer to submit a letter and her ideas at that time.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation
Next story
Cannabis company’s campaign to match hikes with strains of weed called ‘irresponsible’

Just Posted

Runway incursion at Trail airport under investigation

An airport vehicle was on the YZZ runway as a passenger plane was to land, report states

City asked to help preserve memory of Orchard House

Dilkusha proponents ask something be incorporated in recreation centre plans

Take care of yourself this Christmas

Interior Health offers seven tips to remain mentally well during the season

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Whether you’re a Christmas angel or a Grinch, this test will challenge your knowledge of the holiday

Researchers to dig deep into bottom of Shuswap’s Mara Lake

UBC Okanagan to use core sample to analyze lake deposition over the centuries

Top videos for 2018: The Interior helps animals in need

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Column: grocery store line-ups a healthy interaction

Serena Caner/Healthy Bites

Thousands still without power after storm rips through southern B.C.

Some customers may be without power through till Boxing Day

Indonesia searches for tsunami victims; death toll hits 373

More than 1,400 people were injured in Saturday’s tsunami

Transgender Canadians say death certificates don’t reflect their lived identity

Medical certificate of death reflects the sex as per the physical characteristics observed at autopsy

Chinese foreign ministry tells U.S., EU to take Canada to task for Meng arrest

Meng Wanzhou was arrested at YVR in early December

Salmon Arm Secondary Golds compete in Edmonton basketball tournament

Senior boys’ team places seventh of 12 teams

Chase Heat beat Storm before suffering Grizzly defeat

The Heat played three games with three very different results before beginning… Continue reading

Festive fun: What to do on Christmas Day 2018

From skating to festive movies, here’s what you can do after you’re done unwrapping gifts

Most Read