City awaiting replacements for damaged equipment at Salmon Arm playgrounds

Amber Maxine quickly found she isn’t alone in her concerns regarding damaged or missing playground equipment at Salmon Arm playgrounds.

While in town to do some errands Wednesday, July 19, the Silver Creek parent took her two kids to enjoy some time at Blackburn Park. While there, she found one of the slides was damaged as it had been two weeks ago. The piece of playground equipment was boarded off at the top, so no one could access it. At the lower end of the slide, a combination of screws and adhesive was used to hold a see-through plastic panel over a break in the plastic that people would slide over.

Nearby, one of the two disc swings continued to be missing.

Maxine shared a post on social media calling for some “overdue attention” to these parks, that quickly received comments from others wanting the same. One person noted the city has some beautiful parks but that they were disappointed to see the playground equipment “in such a sad state.”

Others noted a slide at the Fletcher Park playground is missing altogether, while a musical keyboard there hasn’t worked in years.

Maxine said she called and left a message with the city about the equipment.

City roads and parks manager Darin Gerow said all the damaged/removed items are on order. He said the missing slide at Fletcher had been vandalized and a replacement has been on order for months, along with a replacement for the keyboard.

He explained there is high demand for playground materials and, for safety reasons, the replacement pieces need to come from the manufacturer of the playground equipment used in the park.

“We’re kind of stuck working with one supplier for each brand of playground,” said Gerow.

Regarding Blackburn Park, Gerow said the city found out about the damaged slide there about a month ago. He said it was difficult to tell if the damage was the result of wear and tear or vandalism.

“That has been ordered more recently… but it’s still a ways away from the information provided to us,” said Gerow. “Then the disc swing, it had faulty or worn parts on that, so it broke. Materials have also been on order. Unfortunately, we don’t have a timeline on these materials. We’re hoping the Fletcher slide will be soon.”

Gerow said the city has received calls about the playground equipment and he asked that people be patient.

“We’re at the mercy of material suppliers and we can’t make these slides ourselves,” said Gerow.

