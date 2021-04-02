The City of Salmon Arm has received an application seeking the expansion of the city’s urban containment boundary to include a 2.46 hectare portion of property where the Westgate Public Market is located. The applicant also seeks to redesignate the portion from Salmon Valley Agriculture to Highway Service/Tourist Commercial. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

City boundary expansion sought for land behind Salmon Arm shopping centre

Applicant also pursuing redesignation, A1 Agriculture to Service Commercial rezoning

A Salmon Arm developer is seeking to expand the city’s urban containment boundary as part of an application to redesignate property zoned for agriculture behind a local shopping mall.

The application, which is on the agenda for the city’s Development and Planning Committee on April 6, relates to the southernmost portion (approximately 2.46 hectares) of the lot that is home to the Westgate Public Market. The applicant, Westgate Building Ltd., BC 1028699 (Bill Laird), is pursuing an Official Community Plan (OCP) redesignation for this portion, from Salmon Valley Agriculture to Highway Service/Tourist Commercial, as well as its rezoning from A1 Agriculture Zone to C3 Service Commercial Zone, bringing it in line with the rest of the property. Before the property can be rezoned, however, an expansion of the city’s urban containment boundary (UCB) is a required, as is the OCP redesignation.

According to a report by city staff, the lot was excluded from the province’s Agricultural Land Reserve in 1997 for future expansion of the commercial use (for the former Canadian Tire). While the Agricultural Land Commission supported the exclusion of the entire property, the applicant at the time was required to register a covenant ensuring the construction of a landscape buffer to the ALC’s specifications along the south portion of the property. Staff add the property is encumbered by two other covenants, one favouring the Ministry of Environment regarding the floodplain area and restrictions on construction.

Staff also point out the property’s west parcel line runs along Hobson Creek, and that development within 30 metres of the require provincial approval pursuant to the Riparian Area and Protection Regulation. Staff note the applicant is working with a Qualified Environment Professional to address this requirement.

The application was referred to the Adams Lake and Neskonlith bands for comment, as well as Salmon Arm Economic Development and School District 83. The only response in the agenda package was from the Adams Lake Indian Band, which provided a letter stating it has concerns with the “proposed High Density Residential Development” (not mentioned elsewhere in the city’s agenda package). The band said there are 340 overlapping or nearby traditional use sites as well as nearby archaeological sites. In response to this, city staff consulted with the BC Archaeological Branch to confirm next steps, and is awaiting a response. If, however, additional reporting or other related requirements are imposed, staff advise these be addressed prior to consideration of land use changes or development.

