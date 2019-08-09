Sun lovers enjoy Canoe Beach during high water. (File photo)

City council back to the beach lots at Canoe

Lease lots to be discussed in Salmon Arm council chambers on Aug. 12

Lease lots along Canoe Beach could be a lively topic in Salmon Arm Council chambers on Monday, Aug. 12.

At the July 22 meeting of council, one of the lessees and his daughter brought concerns to council that included the termination of lease agreements, requirements regarding cabin removal and lack of communication regarding the leases.

After hearing from the complainants and comments from council, Mayor Alan Harrison suggested that further discussion take place at the next council meeting – which is Aug. 12.

Over the years, several presentations have been made to council by people objecting to increased fees and having to give up their cabins on the waterfront. There are 28 lots, each a portion of one city-owned lot. City documents include a map dated 1977 which includes the cabins on the leased lots.

According to city records, a letter dated July 12, 2016 was given to those leasing the city property, stating it would be the final five-year term which would end on Oct. 30, 2021.

“Council’s decision aligns with both the City of Salmon Arm Official Community Plan, which designates that this area will be returned to parkland, and the Canoe Beach Master Plan, which envisions the area as an extension of the public beach,” states the letter.

On July 11, 2016, the council of the day had unanimously approved a motion that referred to the final five-year lease as well as that “all tenants be provided formal notice that this is the final term and that all structures (including underground) must be removed upon expiry, at the renters expense, as outlined in the Rental Agreement…”

The Monday meeting begins at 2:30 p.m.

