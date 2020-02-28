The City of Vernon building is undergoing renovations as of Jan. 29, 2020. (Contributed)

City Hall facelift moves services in North Okanagan

Cash station closed in Vernon as renovations make way for new cemetery inquiries office

Some renovations at City Hall are making way for new services, while moving others temporarily.

Beginning Friday, March 6, all in-person payments will be paid and processed at the Community Services Building located at 3001 – 32nd Ave. The City Hall cash station will be closed until further notice and the public will be directed to the front counter of the Community Services Building, which is beside the Museum in the old Library.

This change in service will allow the city to complete the main floor City Hall renovations, which include a new Cemetery Inquiries office and redeveloped workspaces for an expanded Financial Services team. All changes are being made within the existing department space.

While the renovations are underway, contact information for the Finance department will remain the same.

For members of the public who have a utility bill or cemetery question, staff members will still be available at City Hall; however, you are encouraged to book an appointment for either of these matters before visiting the office. The Finance department can be reached via phone at 250-545-1361 or through the City’s website, https://www.vernon.ca/government-services/contact-directory/finance.

“The City appreciates the public’s patience as we work through these renovations to continue providing excellent service to our community,” the city states in a release.

City Hall

