City installs speed humps along Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm

Many drivers have not heeded warnings to slow down past Fletcher Park

City crews have been installing speed humps or raised crosswalks on Okanagan Avenue near Fletcher Park to slow down speeders in the area. The work was expected to be completed on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

The City of Salmon Arm is heading to the next level in preventing speeding past Fletcher Park.

If you’ve noticed the road work on Okanagan Avenue behind the city hall/Fletcher Park parking lot recently, the creation of ‘speed humps’ has been underway.

City engineer Jenn Wilson said on Oct. 9 that crews were installing two raised crosswalks at the existing crosswalk locations to help address ongoing speeding and resulting safety issues in the park zone.

“We do not anticipate installing them anywhere else at this time; it’s a bit of test run to see how they perform. The ones at Blackburn Park are removable speed bumps and have been very successful at controlling speeds through there, but cannot be left through the winter due to snow clearing operations,” she wrote in an email.

Although the speed limit is 30 km/hr past Fletcher Park, vehicles have been clocked going 50 to 70 km/hr by Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol volunteers and their speed reader board.

The speed humps were one of the city projects delayed by COVID-19 this year, but thanks to citizens paying their tax bills earlier than pandemic rules dictated, the $20,000 project was put back on the books in August.

Wilson said the work was expected to be completed Oct. 9.

