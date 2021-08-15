City of Armstrong placed on evacuation alert

The city is placed on alert as a precautionary fire due to the White Rock Lake wildfire

The entire city of Armstrong is put on evacuation alert because of rapidly changing conditions at the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The city is on alert as a precautionary measure, but all residents are advised to prepare to leave their homes in the event the alert is upgraded to an order. The city also encourages everyone to plan evacuation routes in advance and to contact out-of-town family members or friends.

