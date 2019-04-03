City of Kelowna looks for feedback on transportation plan

The conversation will explore transportation options for the future

The City of Kelowna is asking residents for their opinion to help shape transportation choices in the Central Okanagan region over the next 20 years.

“Transportation across the region is critical to our economic competitiveness and quality of life,” said Rafael Villarreal, manager, Integrated Transportation Department, City of Kelowna and administrator of the Sustainable Transportation Partnership of the Central Okanagan.

“Technology and environmental priorities are changing the way we travel and the decisions we make today will significantly influence our future opportunities.”

READ MORE: Free app launches to help immigrants, refugees as they settle in B.C.

READ MORE: Cultural plan, with public feedback, to be presented at Kelowna council meeting

Connecting our Region: Let’s Talk Transportation will explore how we move around the region more easily, efficiently and enjoyably on April 24.

Two transportation planning initiatives are working together to host the conversation that will help guide the future of transportation in the region.

READ MORE:Keto diet show comes to Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘They have children they are trying to feed with art’: musicians ask for city’s help as venues close down

The Regional Transportation Plan will identify the regional transportation investments, including projects, programs and policies, that will be needed over the next 20 years to connect our region and support the Central Okanagan’s economy, social networks, and natural ecosystem. It will be the Central Okanagan’s first region-wide transportation plan.

The event will take place April 24 at 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the UBC Okanagan Ballroom, UNC 200. Register in advance at smartTRIPS.ca

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.