Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

City of Kelowna proposing tax hike slash to 2.05%

The preliminary budget approved by council in December saw a tax increase of 4.15 per cent

The City of Kelowna is proposing slashing the tax increase by over half amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

City staff will present the 2020 financial plan to council on Monday, May 4. City staff’s recommendations suggest a decrease in the tax hike from the 4.15 per cent in the provisional budget approved in December, to 2.05 per cent. The proposed tax demand fell from $151.3 million to $148.8 million.

“Difficult decisions are being thoughtfully and methodically made to ensure we can weather this crisis as we simultaneously plan for economic recovery,” said Genelle Davidson, divisional director of financial services. “To reduce the taxation demand for the 2020 final budget, we propose ongoing and one-time cuts to base budgets, the elimination or delay of new positions and programs and the deferral of some capital projects.”

The reduction is predominantly due to capital and operating program reductions in response to the economic impacts related to the emergence of COVID-19, while also maintaining essential services, adhering to contract obligations, meeting previous year commitments and to accommodate growth.

A tax rate of 2.05 per cent means the owner of a single-family home with an average assessed value of $676,100 will pay $2,115, which is an increase of $43 for the municipal portion of their property taxes.

“This tax rate level is one of the lowest proposed rates in the region,” reads the report heading to council on Monday.

Usually, the city receives one-third of its operating costs from property taxes. The change would reduce that number to just 25 per cent. The majority of the city’s operating funds come from things such as reserves and surplus, fees and charges, and borrowing.

“Many things remain uncertain, but readiness, resiliency and recovery are our goals as we navigate this evolving economic landscape,” said Davidson. “We continue to be financially prudent and will adapt by monitoring, planning and making strategic decisions to help us meet the current and future needs of our community.”

Council will review staff’s recommendations on the final budget before its approval on Monday.

READ MORE: Illegal dumping on the rise in Kelowna amid pandemic: forest clean-up group

READ MORE: Short-term lane closures planned for some Kelowna roads next week

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s RJ Haney heritage park closed but not sitting idle

Projects and other work continues on village grounds, support would be appreciated

District grant helps residents and staff in Sicamous seniors facilities stay safe and connected

The $2,000 grant will help pay for personal protective equipment

Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh earns win in global clean cosmetic competition

MisMack Clean Cosmetics Art Shadow line tops in best eye colour

Stober family makes donation to support training of Okanagan’s frontline workers

Okanagan College’s Our Students, Your Health campaign will receive $500,000

Royal Purple stickhandles donation to Salmon Arm food banks

Spring food drive continues daily to May 2

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

Body found by individual on walk in Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP, B.C. Coroner’s Service investigating deceased elderly man

City of Kelowna proposing tax hike slash to 2.05%

The preliminary budget approved by council in December saw a tax increase of 4.15 per cent

Drug seizure nets four arrests by Kelowna RCMP at Playa del Sol resort

RCMP executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation

Man sentenced last year for dangerous driving in Keremeos now charged in Abbotsford

Gary Patrick Richard has been charged in relation to post office break-in and mail theft

Two arrested in airsoft gun incident at Vernon encampment

Witness reports man turned an airsoft gun on neighbour

Kelowna distillery plans Sanitizer Saturday for BC SPCA

Forbidden Spirits is issuing 500 tickets for the event

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

Osoyoos man charged with manslaughter granted bail

Roderick Ashley Flavell is charged with manslaughter in the death of Tina Seminara

Most Read