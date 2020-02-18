City of Kelowna signs UNHCR statement of solidarity with refugees

The #WithRefugees campaign invites cities working to promote inclusion and support refugees

The City of Kelowna has offered the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) its support for refugees and the work of resettlement organizations.

In a letter to the Central Okanagan Refugee Committee (CORC), a local resettlement organization, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said the city would sign the UNHCR’s statement of solidarity with refugees.

The #WithRefugees campaign invites cities and local authorities all over the world who are working to promote inclusion, support refugees and bring communities together.

“The residents and business community of Kelowna have embraced the settlement of refugees, who receive strong support to establish roots and friendships in our city,” he said.

“The scope of need is daunting, with more than one million refugees throughout the world awaiting resettlement due to war and oppression. However, the Canadian government’s sponsorship programs are empowering groups such as yours to strengthen our ability to welcome displaced people to Kelowna.”

Last summer, CORC sponsored 21 people coming to the Okanagan, including families from East Africa, Yemen, and Syria.

