City of Kelowna sues alleged vandals

The city is suing two men, alleging they have damaged city property with graffiti over the years

The City of Kelowna is suing two local men for allegedly vandalizing and damaging various city properties.

In separate notices of civil claim, the city alleged that Daniel Eide and Dylan Martinello “trespassed on and intentionally damaged city-owned buildings, curbs, dumpsters, electric boxes, lamp posts, signs, and other city-owned infrastructure.”

The city claimed Eide has damaged city properties at least 650 times dating back to May 2013, and Martinello has done the same on at least 2,043 separate occasions between December 2005 and the present.

Both have been accused of damaging city property by painting permanent graffiti on city premises.

The city has said in the civil claim that it has had to pay for the cost of cleaning and repairing the property the two men damaged.

The civil claims state the city is seeking “a permanent injunction” restraining the two men from contravening the city’s nuisance and disturbance bylaw, as well as declarations that each man was violating the Good Neighbour Bylaw by painting graffiti on city property.

The city also wants damages and lawsuit costs from the defendants.

None of the allegations have been tested in court and neither defendant has filed a response to the claims.

