City of Salmon Arm gives preliminary approval to plan for high-density housing

If rezoning proceeds, it could provide about 15 to 20 housing units across from Mall at Piccadilly

A property at 710 10th St. SW near the Mall at Piccadilly is the subject of a rezoning application from R1, single family dwelling, to R5, high density residential. (City of Salmon Arm image)

City council gave a preliminary nod to a plan to create a high-density residential development near the Mall at Piccadilly.

Browne Johnson Land Surveyors have applied to the city to rezone an approximate half-acre (1,910-square-metre) property at 710 10th St. SW from R1, single family residential, to R5 high density residential.

The property, which has a lone house on it, sits across 10th Street SW from Canadian Tire.

At the April 6 planning and development meeting, the application received preliminary approval. The application must still go through a further approval process from city council.

Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services, told the meeting that a subdivision application is also under review for the property, which would divide off a 450-square-metre parcel including the existing house, leaving a vacant 1,460-square-metre parcel.

Pearson said there would be the potential for 14 ‘dwelling units’ on the parcel.

He mentioned that the owner, Steve Lewis, has been in contact with his neighbours.

“At one point, on suggestion of staff, he was trying to get his neighbours involved in this application so there would be a greater amount of land rezoned to R5. That didn’t pan out so Mr. Lewis is focusing on his property.”

Coun. Tim Lavery asked about the possibility for density bonusing, which can allow more units under the zoning if rental or accessible units are provided.

“This would be a great location and a great demo of this sort of thing if the developer was interested,” Lavery said. He suggested the developer could contact him or Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond who have been part of the city’s housing task force.

A staff report states that staff support the application because the high-density housing zone is compatible with the official community plan and with surrounding land uses.

It concludes: “This proposal would provide a high density residential housing option within walking distance of Piccadilly Mall and Blackburn Park.”

Council voted unanimously in favour of moving the application forward to the next meeting of council. Coun. Kevin Flynn stepped out during discussions and voting due to conflict of interest guidelines.

