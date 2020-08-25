Salmon Arm is hoping to upgrade its meters in 2021 with a card reader assembly making it possible to pay by credit or debit card. This is one of the meters in Salmon Arm that would be upgraded. (File photo)

City of Salmon Arm moves closer to credit card pay parking

Changes in technology expected to take place in early 2021

By early next year, the city hopes to have at least three parking pay stations upgraded to accept debit and credit card payments.

Council was told in June 2020 that the biggest obstacle to switching from coins to a new system is that the city’s accounting system does not take credit or debit cards.

On Aug. 24, Tracy Tulak, acting chief financial officer, reported to council that a card reader assembly can be purchased and easily installed to allow for other parking payment options.

The option staff recommended was an EMV3 model, which would be available in approximately six months. The price per assembly would be $1,000 to $1,200 each, plus delivery and tax.

It would feature a card reader and PIN pad, as well as EMV chip card ability and mobile payment. (For example, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay)

She said although the six-month wait will delay the ability to pay for parking with a credit card, once it’s purchased it will provide multiple options and have the most up-to-date technology.

Read more: New parking pay stations coming for Salmon Arm but they will still take coins

Read more: Parking in downtown Salmon Arm moving to two hours except for one street

Other obstacles being considered were the additional fees that come when installing a card reader assembly to the ‘pay by plate’ parking.

Service fees for the meters would increase by $10 per month, and there would be a one-time credit card set-up fee of $295.

An unknown amount would go to Chase Paymentech, a monthly fee plus transaction fees per use.

The city now has three machines that can be converted, along with three more similar ones ready to order. The funding required would come from the city’s 2021 budget.

Coun. Chad Eliason, council’s rep on the parking commission, said the aim was to be progressive so the city wouldn’t have to be replacing vandalized machines.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren asked about revenue and was told parking brings in about $59,000 per year. She asked if the machines could be emptied more often and stickers put on advising not to bother breaking into them as they are emptied daily. Staff said they would take the recommendation under advisement.

Coun. Debbie Cannon asked if the six-month delay is due to the devices being back-ordered and, if so, should the city be ordering them immediately.

Tulak said they’re not back-ordered. The meter company representative told her they’ve been working with the banks to get the prices down for the technology, plus working on ensuring it is compatible with all of the machines.

“So they are just six months out to ensure that the technology works with everything here,” she said.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

parkingSalmon Arm council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

City of Salmon Arm moves closer to credit card pay parking

Changes in technology expected to take place in early 2021

City of Salmon Arm facilities not plagued by rats, no rodenticide used

Council responds to letters asking city not to use poison

North Okanagan pediatric clinic hacked

Historical patient billing information may have been accessed

Letter: Salmon Arm senior fighting cancer grateful for helping hands

Writer prone to falling warmed by community support

Girls raise funds for crosswalk on busy Salmon Arm road

City council to wait for staff’s opinion on best way to improve safety

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

Reported bomb threat leads to lockdown at Kamloops hospital

Police and canine units are surrounding Royal Inland Hospital

UPDATED: BC Ferries says no transfer risk to staff, passengers after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

COLUMN: Penticton mayor thanks those battling wildfire

The Christie Mountain wildfire remains active with minimal growth

Protest held over alleged hamster killer outside Kelowna Law Courts

Leighton Labute was charged with three counts of killing or injuring an animal

Revelstoke bear saunters into downtown liquor store

It’s likely the bear will be killed by conservation officers

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Most Read