City of Salmon Arm names Erin Jackson as new chief administrative officer

Jackson became acting CAO in June 2021 following departure of Carl Bannister

The City of Salmon Arm has filled its top administrative position.

It was announced Wednesday, Feb. 16, that following an extensive recruitment process, Erin Jackson had been appointed the city’s chief administrative officer. Formerly the city’s corporate services director, Jackson had been the acting CAO since June 15, following the departure of former CAO Carl Bannister.

A media release from the city stated Jackson brings more than seven years of dedicated service as corporate officer and director of corporate services, along with six years of provincial government experience.

Jackson has a degree in public administration and the Provincial Board of Examiners Local Government Certification in service delivery and statutory administration.

“Erin was born and raised in Salmon Arm and has an undeniable passion for our community,” reads the release. “Her proven leadership and technical skills combined with the professional integrity, ambition and community relationships make her the right fit to help guide the city into the future. City council look forward to working with Erin in the years to come.”

The city issued a media release on May 25, 2021 regarding Bannister’s departure. It stated Bannister, who had been the city’s CAO since 2005, had ended his tenure “immediately.” Mayor Alan Harrison said Bannister had “left the city in an excellent position and his most lasting legacy is the professional, highly-trained and committed staff (in every department), who are well prepared to move Salmon Arm forward.”

Read more: Chief administrative officer no longer with City of Salmon Arm

