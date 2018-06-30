City crews work to repair the broken water main in Canoe between the Canoe Beach campsites and Captain’s Cove Marina June 30. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

UPDATE: Major water main break in Canoe requires lengty repair effort

City of Salmon Arm crews have been attempting repairs since the early morning

A major water main break has been reported in Canoe between the Canoe Beach campsites and Captain’s Cove, approximately 2km northeast of the Captain’s Cove Marina.

UPDATE: City workers are attempting to make repairs but the break is located in a challenging location. Workers on site report the break will likely take most of the day to repair, depending on the availability of equipment and resources.

A crew member says alarms went off in the water treatment plant around 4 a.m. and crews have been working since the early morning, digging where water was bubbling up. They have not located the main breakage in the pipe and repairs will not be able to be completed until this main breakage is located.

It is recommended residents conserve water for the time being until the supply line has been repaired, but crews confirmed that no residents will go without water as the leak has been isolated and bypassed.

More updates will come as information is made available.

 

Crews work to repair a water main which broke June 30 in Canoe, between the Canoe Beach campsites and Captain’s Cove Marina. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

A water main break has been reported in Canoe June 30. City crews are on site attempting repairs, more information to come as it is made available.

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

