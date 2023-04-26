City of Salmon Arm sets date for grand opening of Ross Street underpass

Road closures to take place on Lakeshore for paving prior to May 17 official opening

Work crews prepare the new Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm for paving, with a grand opening set for May 17, 2023. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Years in the making, the grand opening of the Ross Street underpass is within reach.

The City of Salmon Arm has invited the public to attend the opening on Wednesday, May 17 at 1 p.m. at the Ross Street parking lot.

The city “gratefully acknowledges the patience of the public and downtown businesses during the construction of the Ross Street Underpass,” reads its social media post. “This project will transform the way we live, work and play in our community!”

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said the underpass will most likely be open to the public prior to the grand opening. He said it’s possible vehicles could be using the underpass as early as on Monday, May 8, weather dependent.

The city is also advising the public of a number of road closures from Thursday, April 27 to Friday, May 5, prior to the grand opening.

From Sunday, April 30 to Tuesday, May 2, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lakeshore Drive at Alexander Street, east to the underpass, will be closed to enable demolition and paving. The entire intersection will be closed for access to Lakeshore at Alexander in all directions, with detours around the area via Hudson, Shuswap and Ross streets.

Additional closures of Lakeshore Drive from Alexander to 4th Street will take place from Thursday, April 27 to Friday, May 5. They will be:

•April 27 to 30 to set manholes to final elevation;

•May 1 to 3 for paving; and

•May 4 to 5 for line painting.

For further information on the project, the public may contact the city’s public works department at 250-803-4087.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

