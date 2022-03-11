The provincial order requires the use of masks in businesses and public spaces in B.C. was withdrawn as of March 11. (File photo) The latest provincial order requires the use of masks at businesses and public spaces. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

City of Salmon Arm to follow provincial order making masks optional

Masks will now be required for the users and employees of public indoor city facilities

Following the announcement March 10 by Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, the City of Salmon Arm will be following suit.

Henry announced that, as of Friday, March 11, face coverings would be optional for people in all indoor public settings. The order stated that people may want to continue wearing a mask based on personal choice. Also, individual businesses and organizations can choose to continue to require mask wearing on their premises.

The order also stated that indoor common area mask requirements for employees as part of the Workplace Safety Order would no longer be required. Employers may choose to continue to require wearing masks for operational reasons or in certain settings.

Mayor Alan Harrison wrote in an email to the Observer that the city will continue to follow Henry’s orders, as it has been since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Masks will now be optional for the users and employees of public indoor City facilities,” he wrote.

“As for Vaccine passports, Dr. Henry announced that should the downward trend of COVID related hospitalizations continue, the order would be rescinded on April the 8th. If this is the case, the City will follow suit.”

Read more: Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

Read more: COVID-19: Salmon Arm city hall, law courts open gradually as restrictions ease


