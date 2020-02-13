City of Salmon Arm wants input on site for wastewater treatment

Open house scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at city hall

The City of Salmon Arm is seeking the public’s views on possible locations for an upgraded wastewater treatment facility.

Input is being collected through an online survey and at a Thursday, Feb. 13 open house.

The open house runs from 3 to 8 p.m. at Salmon Arm City Hall.

The city released some of the many factors the public should consider as they make suggestions for the future of wastewater treatment in the city. A document posted to the city’s website notes there is a moratorium on new outfall discharges into Shuswap Lake, so if the new system must discharge treated effluent into the lake it will have to do so through the outfall of the existing plant. The city wants the site of a new wastewater treatment facility to be viable long-term. To ensure the site will fulfill a 50 to 100 year lifespan it must be built on a 3.7- to 4.9-acre property. Other considerations include proximity to homes and businesses due to odour risks and aesthetics, environmental impact and elevation in relation to the floodplain.

The online questionnaire, posted to www.salmonarm.ca, asks respondents for sites they think should be considered for further evaluation.

They are also asked to rate the importance of a number of aspects that will have to be considered as wastewater upgrades move forward. Considerations include project and operation costs, environmental impacts and the visual, noise and odour impacts for residents and businesses.


