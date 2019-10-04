City of Salmon Arm wants to know residents’ housing priorities

The City of Salmon Arm wants to learn more from residents about housing needs in the community.

As part of its ongoing housing needs assessment, the city has released an online survey to gather information regarding individual and family housing needs and experiences.

The intent of the housing assessment is to look at Salmon Arm’s housing priority needs, including all forms of housing – everything from emergency shelters and transitional housing to rental housing and home ownership.

The brief survey (takes about 10 minutes to complete) asks respondents for basic personal information including general household income and whether or not they rent or own their home. Survey respondents are also asked to identify issues with their housing situation such as a need for repairs, the size of their home and access to transit and other services.

Hey #SalmonArm! We want your input on what your housing needs are. Diverse housing types and access to affordable housing is a growing priority. Learn more by clicking here and complete a short survey: https://t.co/MCvUpVDRXo pic.twitter.com/0f1YICR4Kg — City of Salmon Arm (@SalmonArmBC) October 3, 2019

Information on any difficulties encountered during the search for their previous living situation and the supply of the types of homes survey respondents were looking for is also requested. It also asks what types of housing people will need in the next 5-10, and 20-30 years, and if present housing costs are affordable.

The survey will help inform the city’s forthcoming community housing strategy. It is available on the city’s website at www.salmonarm.ca.

