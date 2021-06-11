The Shaw Centre and the SASCU Recreation Centre are the two largest producers of greenhouse gas emissions on City of Salmon Arm properties. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Shaw Centre and the SASCU Recreation Centre are the two largest producers of greenhouse gas emissions on City of Salmon Arm properties. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

City of Salmon staff surprised COVID not cause of drop in greenhouse gas emissions

2020 sees emissions on city-owned properties decrease well below 2019 totals

While 2020 won’t go down as a great year for most people, it was good for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the City of Salmon Arm.

For the past 10 years or so, the city has been part of the provincial Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program (CARIP), which returns carbon tax money to municipalities if they measure their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and climate action goals.

“The good news with this year’s report for last year, we saw the biggest drop in GHG emissions that we’ve ever recorded. Four hundred and eighty-three tonnes, which is a huge drop,” Kevin Pearson, director of development services, told council enthusiastically on June 7.

The 2020 total was 1289.7 tonnes of GHG emissions while the 2019 tally was 1772.86.

Pearson thanked planner Chris Larson for steadfastly doing the annual CARIP reports, which translated into rebates of $50,000 to $60,000 each year. The funds have been put into a reserve fund and have been used for investments in energy efficiency.

He said staff know the city’s large buildings, the recreation centre and the arena, are the highest GHG-emitting entities in the city.

Pearson said he and Larson initially assumed the drop in emissions in 2020 was because of COVID-19 with its reductions in activity. However, although they found a big decrease occurred in March 2020 when everything shut down, emissions soon began to increase. 

“The emissions started to rise, almost proportionately to the construction level last year,” Pearson said. Staff found that while the city was taking advantage of closures to do facility upgrades, the resulting energy use for the construction produced a higher level of GHG emissions than normal.

Overall, numbers dropped considerably in 2020 thanks to the organic waste reduction program – or curbside compost pick-up, the biggest reason for the decrease. Larson said composting reduces emissions because it diverts waste from the landfill where it must decay over time.

Read more: Salmon Arm realizes it might be time to park the old gold Chevy Cobalt

Read more: Salmon Arm compost program shows initial success

Read more: Residents to receive three-pack of bins for composting, recycling

In addition, increasing the use of LED lighting, upgrades to the city’s fleet of vehicles and efficiencies in the water system were significant factors in the reductions.

Coun. Tim Lavery expressed his delight in the drop.

“This is absolutely wonderful news. I want to officially thank Coun. Eliason and previous councils for voting to put this program in place,” he said. He added his appreciation for staff and all the work they have done, and specifically to Chris Larson for compiling the data.

“I want to say that we often get subject to criticism. Why aren’t you doing this and that because other local jurisdictions are doing this and that?

“The reality is, Salmon Arm as a small town, as a small city, had this big idea… and we’re doing it long before even larger local governments in our region are getting their heads around it and starting to propose it.”

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren stressed that because of the high emissions from the rec centre and arena, it will be particularly important to ensure, when a new facility is built, that enough money is available to do it in an environmentally conscious way. 

She also said it’s impressive the city’s emissions were lower in 2020 than even 2012 when the population was smaller.

Council was also told the province is ending CARIP in its present form. Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond emphasized the importance of continuing to collect the data.

“We know it’s difficult to resource a solution if you don’t have the information and can’t measure the outcome.”

Coun. Debbie Cannon asked for more information about the LEDs. Staff explained that a portion of the LED GHG reduction was due to a change in how GHGs were calculated.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmGreenhouse Gas Emissions

Previous story
Black Press Media winners take gold at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards
Next story
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Shuswap Litas and Sons of Stomp head out from uptown Askew’s parking lot on Thursday, June 10, some with teddy bears and stuffies, to ride to Pierre’s Point by Adams Lake community hall to show their support for band members in the wake of the confirmation of 215 children buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap bike clubs ride to support Indigenous communities

Motorcyclists go to Pierre’s Point in solidarity with bands in wake of residential school findings

The Shaw Centre and the SASCU Recreation Centre are the two largest producers of greenhouse gas emissions on City of Salmon Arm properties. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
City of Salmon staff surprised COVID not cause of drop in greenhouse gas emissions

2020 sees emissions on city-owned properties decrease well below 2019 totals

Interior Health is offering mobile vaccination clinics for the first dose only of COVID-19 vaccine in the Shuswap from June 15 to June 19h. (Interior Health image)
First-dose vaccinations for COVID-19 offered via mobile clinics in Shuswap

Clinic in Salmon Arm scheduled for June 15, other clinics in Sorrento, Malakwa, Chase

The price per litre of regular gasoline was at 145.9 cents at several gas stations in downtown Salmon Arm on June 11, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Gas prices pumped up in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Price spikes from 131.9 to as high as 145.9 cents per litre

Residents line up outside the Vernon Recreation Complex for their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, June 5. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
No appointments necessary for first dose COVID-19 vaccine: Interior Health

People can just show up at clinics, register on the spot and get the shot

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a summary of this week’s biggest stories from the Okanagan-Shuswap

57-year-old Kathleen Richardson was discovered deceased in her home Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Her death is considered a homicide and connected to the slain brothers found on a Naramata forest road. (Submitted)
Naramata community in shock as condolences pour in for homicide victim Kathy Richardson

Richardson was well liked in the community, a volunteer firefighter with a home-based salon

British Columbia-Yukon Community News Association’s 2021 Ma Murray Awards were handed out during a virtual ceremony on Friday, June 10. (Screen grab)
Black Press Media winners take gold at B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications received nods in dozens of categories

Princeton GSAR responds 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In 2020 the crew was called out 34 times, and members spent 721 hours on calls, and 683 hours training. Photo Princeton GSAR Facebook
Teen missing in Manning Park found after 24 hours

Young man spends night on mountain and survives with just a few scrapes

The RCMP are asking for assistance regarding the death of Kathleen Richardson of Naramata, pictured here. Her death is believed to be related to two homicides in Naramata in May. (RCMP)
Police identify South Okanagan homicide victim as 57-year-old Naramata woman

57-year-old Kathleen Richardson was discovered deceased in her home Wednesday

Two e-scooters parked on the sidewalk along Water Street in downtown Kelowna on Monday, May 3. Scooters parked on walkways are causing accessibility issues for some people with disabilities. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna General Hospital clinicians observe increase in e-scooter injuries

A report is set to go to city council next week on how the e-scooter pilot has gone thus far

Fair-goers take a ride at the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Armstrong’s IPE not eligible for COVID-19 grant designed for major attractions

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo criticized the rigidity of the provincial program’s criteria

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Most Read