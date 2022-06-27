The City of Vernon is one of 26 employers named to the 2022 Human Resources Director Best Place To Work list. (Morning Star - file photo)

The City of Vernon is one of 26 employers named to the 2022 Human Resources Director Best Place To Work list. (Morning Star - file photo)

City of Vernon among best employers in Canada

City one of 26 employers named to 2022 Human Resource Director Best Place To Work list

The City of Vernon is included in the Human Resources Director Canada (HRD) list of Best Places to Work 2022.

The report recognizes companies and organizations that have prioritized work-life balance, equity, and mental health for their employees, while showing empathetic leadership and the ability to pivot well, in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These last couple years have been extremely challenging for organizations and employees in all sectors, as we’ve faced a variety of changes and unexpected circumstances,” said Will Pearce, Chief Administrative Officer.

“Nothing about the pandemic has been easy. Many times, we’ve found ourselves traveling through new and uncharted territory. But as I look back at what took place and how our staff bravely faced the unknown, adapting over and over again to regularly changing processes and ways of working and serving our community, I am full of gratitude.”

To be considered for the list of Best Places to Work, organizations had to complete an in-depth submission which looked at several key factors, including: employee engagement, turnover rates, average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, professional development, reward and recognition, and green programs.

Employees were then asked to complete a satisfaction survey to rate their organization across a range of metrics. An employer needed to achieve an overall satisfaction rating of at least 75 per cent to be recognized as a Best Place to Work. This year, 26 employers in Canada made the list.

“Thanks to the dedication, trust, and commitment of our staff, we maintained a safe and healthy workplace, reinforced our commitment to employee mental health and well-being, stayed open for business, and continued to provide an excellent level of service that our citizens, businesses and visitors rely upon, every day,” said Pearce.

“This didn’t happen by mistake. This happened because of the philosophy we carry through the entire organization: everything we do is about people and the services we deliver. And I am so proud of the people we have on this team.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon senior soars from new height

READ MORE: Vernon triathlon makes successful return, despite no swim


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CityEmploymentVernon

Previous story
B.C.’s weekend heat wave may have set records, if it wasn’t for the 2021 heat dome
Next story
Ottawa residents, police brace for protests on Canada Day

Just Posted

Longtime theatre director Peter Blacklock accompanies Glitter Esquivias, Ashley Koop, Griffin Webber and Natalie Kearl as they rehearse the opening song that introduces “That’s Not Shakespeare,” the 2022 Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre production at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
‘That’s not Shakespeare’: The history of the Shuswap’s Herald Provincial Park

A view of Captain’s Cove on Shuswap Lake shows the high lake levels as of Monday morning, June 27. The lake dropped just a smidgeon in the previous 24 hours - 0.002 metres or 0.07 inches. (Jan Thingsted/Columbia Shuswap Regional District)
Level of Shuswap Lake drops a smidgeon but peak still in question

Kevan Ramsey lost everything in a Father’s Day fire(gofundme/Please Help Rebuild Kevan’s Home)
Fundraiser for Lumby home lost in Father’s Day fire

Okanagan College is located at 1000 K. L. O. Road in Kelowna B.C. (Contributed)
3 new student housing projects to be build at Okanagan College campuses