City of Vernon reactivates reception centre for wildfire evacuees

New orders issued late Sunday afternoon have city reopening centre doors at the Dogwood Gym

The City of Vernon has again established its Emergency Support Services reception centre at the Dogwood Gym inside the Vernon Recreation Centre for the latest evacuees of the White Rock Lake Wildfire. (City of Vernon/contributed)

The City of Vernon is again rolling out the welcome mat to evacuees.

In response to evacuation orders issued by the Okanagan Indian Band and Township of Spallumcheen Sunday afternoon, Aug. 15, Vernon’s ESS Reception Centre is reopening its doors to welcome evacuees who may need help with basic needs.

The centre is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre, 3409-35th Avenue.

“Evacuees are asked to register online at ess.gov.bc.ca and to only attend the reception centre if they require service referrals,” wrote the city. “It is strongly recommended that evacuees find accommodations with family or friends if possible, as commercial accommodations in the Okanagan are extremely limited.”

At 5 p.m. on Aug. 15, B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) provided an update to municipalities, regional districts and First Nations impacted by the White Rock Lake fire, which has resulted in expanded Evacuation Orders and Alerts in portions of the region northwest of Vernon.

At this time, an Evacuation Alert remains in place for the following areas of Vernon:

Canadian Lakeview Estates;

Adventure Bay;

Tronson Road between 8125 and 9280.

There are no Evacuation Orders within the City of Vernon.

“The city continues to monitor the situation and is in close communication with B.C. Wildfire Service,” said the city. “If the situation changes within the city boundary, residents will be notified immediately.”

For residents who live outside the City of Vernon and are looking for information, please visit your respective municipal, regional district or First Nation’s website.

