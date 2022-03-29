City grants development permit for residential complex by Salmon Arm RCMP detachment

Development to consist of three four-plex buildings and one three-plex

A development permit was granted by the city for a proposed 15-unit residential complex at 1910 11th Ave. NE., west of the city’s RCMP detachment. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Salmon Arm council voted unanimously in support of granting a development permit for a proposed 15-unit residential complex on a property west of Salmon Arm’s RCMP detachment.

Located at 1910 11th Ave. NE., the property is zoned and designated in city’s official community plan as high-density residential. The applicant is proposing a 15-unit residential development consisting of three four-plex buildings and one three-plex, from 10.98 to 11.16 metres tall. According to the city, 19 parking spaces are required but 45 are proposed, including garages.

The applicant sought the permit along with a zoning variance – to decrease the minimum front parcel line setback from five metres to three – as well as permission to allow fencing along the eastern and southern parcel lines to a maximum height of eight feet.

At the March 28 public hearing for the application, the city’s mayor and council commented positively on the variances and the increased residential density, and noted the development would be in an area close to schools and businesses.

Council was supportive of the application when it went to city’s development and planning meeting on Monday, March 21.

In a letter to the city, the owners of the proposed Hillside Terrace development described their plans for “family friendly townhomes” intended to pay tribute to the original house on the property by offering a heritage feel.

A staff report noted the city’s design review panel was supportive of the proposal, but with the inclusion of a screened and shared garbage/recycling area, as well as additional landscaping and enhancements for privacy between the subject property and the neighbouring RCMP detachment.

City development services director Kevin Pearson said staff was pleased with the proposal as amended and recommended its support.

