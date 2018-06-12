The SASCU Indoor Memorial Sports Complex is returning to the hands of the city. (Observer file photo)

City to purchase indoor arena

Facility will still house fall fair exhibits, city to do necessary repairs

It’s being called a win-win.

The city is purchasing the SASCU Indoor Memorial Arena from the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association (SASLAA), the organization which runs the annual fall fair.

The agreement, which sees the city paying $420,000 for the building at 351 Third St. SW as well as a laneway along Third Avenue SW, was announced at Salmon Arm Council’s June 11 meeting.

“It’s a win-win for everyone,” Coun. Chad Eliason said, explaining the community gets an asset while SASLAA doesn’t have to take on a financial burden.

“This is a great day for Salmon Arm. A lot of positive will come in the long term.”

He thanked city staff and the SASLAA board for coming up with a great solution.

Related: Heat wanted in indoor arena

Mayor Nancy Cooper agrees.

“We wanted to make sure it stayed in community hands,” she said, acknowledging the facility needs work.

“We basically bought it back for exactly what they paid for it. There is work to be done, so we’re striving to make sure everyone will be able to continue to use it.”

She said the city will be assessing the work as well as talking with the different groups who use it.

Asked about the heating system which tends, during freezing temperatures, to keep patrons inside the building colder than the temperature outside, she said the city will do the work that needs to be done.

Phil Wright, president of SASLAA, told council the board is very pleased.

“It was the farsightedness of council and staff who said, yes, we can make this work for both of us.”

He said the main idea for SASLAA is to have a home for indoor exhibits. Before the arena, it was the Jackson school cafeteria and, before that, the drill hall.

“The indoor arena has served us well… We hope to have more (fall fair) entries yet.”

Under the city’s ownership, which will be finalized when its general capital reserve bylaw is adopted, SASLAA will continue to use the indoor arena to house its fall fair exhibits.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pope begins purge in Chilean church over sex abuse scandal
Next story
One lane of the Coquihalla has been closed due to a collision

Just Posted

City to purchase indoor arena

Facility will still house fall fair exhibits, city to do necessary repairs

Crime down, but rural RCMP resources stretched

RCMP detachments heads talk policing issues with CSRD directors

B.C. youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

Update: Gas shortage spreads to Sicamous

Gas is sold out at the Shell and Petro Canada stations in Salmon Arm

Public input wanted on redevelopment of Salmon Arm rec centre

Process will include looking at opportunities for including a performing arts centre.

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Trans Mountain’s first oil spill response ship ready

A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast

VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Next up, the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Ascot race course

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

Salmon Arm Tennis Club wins Miele regionals

Team prepares to hit the court for provincials in Victoria

RCMP investigate attack on disabled stroke victim in northwest B.C.

The victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

Study paints picture of low-income seniors in B.C. ahead of anticipated NDP legislation this fall

Skating club planning to add lessons in Sicamous

Figure skating, power skating and introductory skating lessons will start this fall

Most Read