City wants input on fixing unstable slopes on Salmon Arm’s Lakeshore Road

Stability of road an issue for decades, written feedback requested by April 7

The City of Salmon Arm would like input from the public on three options for upgrading unstable slopes on Lakeshore Road between 10th and 20th avenues NE. These signs were up in 2018. (File photo)

The City of Salmon Arm would like you to weigh in on the future of a portion of Lakeshore Road.

In a post on the city’s website, staff have written that Lakeshore Road from 10th to 20th Avenue NE will be undergoing improvements to reduce the risk of slope instability. The stretch has had ongoing slope failures over several decades due to an ‘over-steep’ gradient.

The latest geotechnical report commissioned by the city to address multiple substantial failures in 2017 identified high risk areas and identified options for remediation.

The public is invited to look at three conceptual road layout options and provide feedback. The informational package and feedback questionnaire can be viewed online.

Three options listed are: 1. two-way with multi-use path advantages; 2. one-way southbound with multi-use path advantages and 3. two-way without multi-use path advantages.

The questionnaire can be submitted online or e-mailed, mailed or dropped off at city hall.

Written feedback must be received by April 7 to be included in the public input session. Feedback can also be presented ‘in person’ by virtually attending the evening council session on April 12. If you wish to attend electronically, you’re asked to send your request to cityhall@salmonarm.ca.

For more information, the public can contact city engineer Jenn Wilson at Box 40, 500 2nd Ave. NE, Salmon Arm, V1E 4N2, by calling 250-803-4018 or by emailing: jwilson@salmonarm.ca.

