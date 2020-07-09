Vernon Proms’ 2020 motto. (Vernon Proms)

Classical music festival going ahead in the Okanagan

The fifth annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival has modified programming to keep people safe

Vernon and Kelowna residents are about to experience uplifting live music, as the fifth annual Vernon Proms Classical Music Festival goes ahead, albeit with safety modifications.

This year’s Vernon Proms will run from July 10 to August 6.

With many music festivals and concerts cancelled, organizers of the classical music festival were able to find another way to keep concert-goers and musicians safe with a variety of indoor and outdoor venues in Vernon and Kelowna.

All events will be limited to 50 people, as required by the province’s health officers. All audience members are also encouraged to wear masks or face shields, with masks and face shields provided at the venue for those who don’t have their own.

The festival will feature classical music, jazz and easy-listening pieces. Okanagan musicians will perform, including contralto LLYnn McMurtry with All the Wild Worlds, a newly-commissioned song by Penticton composer Nicholas Ryan Kelly, a string trio rendition of J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations by Cvetozar Vutev, Ashley Kroecher, and Martin Krátký, Medieval and Renaissance music with soprano Tracy Fehr, a recital by pianist Alison d’Amato featuring Brian Martin as narrator, an Opera Kelowna concert, and Vernon Proms’ traditional all-Bach concert.

This year’s festival features impromptu concerts at parks and beaches, with the Singers’ Club meeting for weekly masterclasses with various vocal teachers.

For more information on the festival’s schedule, visit Vernon Proms’ website.

READ: Building to begin on Okanagan Rail Trail washroom

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Arts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal website advertising hundreds of non-existent student-volunteer positions
Next story
Kelowna woman shares story of alleged dog attack

Just Posted

Shuswap potter’s empty bowls help fill food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste expects project to raise $12,000 for Salmon Arm’s Second Harvest

Morning Start: Naps could save your life

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 9, 2020

Columbia Shuswap Regional District warns ‘dock hogs’ to follow time limits

Boats have been moored for days in some cases at public boat launch docks

Volunteers pull off late-night eagle rescue in Salmon Arm

Bird bound for a rehabilitation centre in Delta

Salmon Arm firefighters respond to nighttime garage blaze

Residential structure fire at Canoe property quickly extinguished

Canadian policing organization calls for decriminalization of simple illicit drug possession

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police want policing focus of opioid crisis to be replaced with a health one

Summerland steam train to begin operations

Reduced schedule, physical distancing planned for Kettle Valley Steam Railway beginning July 18

B.C. appeals judge’s decision to give three clubhouses back to Hells Angels chapters

The province has filed two notices of appeal related to the B.C. Supreme Court decision

Kelowna woman shares story of alleged dog attack

Resident Yuli Lavigne alleges the incident happened on Monday, July 6

Conservation officers relocate Spirit Bear known to roam northwestern B.C.

Bear roamed valley north of Terrace for many years

Successful first week for Okanagan ride-sharing, service expansion underway

The service is expanding to Peachland, Lake Country, Penticton and Vernon by the end of July

B.C. premier applauds call to decriminalize drug possession

Police shouldn’t struggle with health issues, Horgan says

Summerland to hold meeting on solar project

Event on July 13 at 1 p.m. open to comments from the public

LETTER: Land for Summerland’s solar project site was designated for growth

Site represents close to 20 per cent of land marked for future growth

Most Read