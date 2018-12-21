Clean-up, looting after White Rock pier breaks apart

City officials to share storm-of-the-century ‘next steps’

Clean-up efforts to stem the impact of Thursday’s storm of the century on White Rock’s shoreline are underway.

Search and rescue crews said approximately 60 gas tanks were recovered by 8:30 p.m. from the wreckage of sailboats that were damaged or destroyed in the squalls that battered the waterfront and devastated the city’s 100-year-old pier.

It’s estimated just eight of approximately 30 boats that were moored at the dock survived.

“They’re all shattered,” RCM-SAR5 spokesman Dean Donnelly told Peace Arch News from the scene late Thursday.

“They were already under water when you were filming” the pier breaking apart.

READ MORE: VIDEO: White Rock pier destroyed by storm, stranded man rescued

READ MORE: Windstorm wallops Surrey, White Rock

High winds kicked up a vicious storm across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, at points gusting around 100 km/h.

Felling trees onto power lines, vehicles and homes, it left at least 300,000 in the dark for hours, and was one of the most severe storms BC Hydro has experienced in years, according to information on the utility’s website.

It reached its peak on White Rock’s waterfront around 2 p.m., when sailboats that broke loose from their moorings repeatedly battered the pier, causing it to break in half and stranding one man on the far end.

A Cormorant rescue helicopter was tasked from Victoria to rescue the 42-year-old, who was reportedly “purple” when crews got to him.

“He just kept getting hit by wave, after wave, after wave,” Donnelly said of the man’s hour-plus experience waiting for rescue.

As bystanders cheered, the man – who appeared in good spirits – was delivered to paramedics at the pierhead and taken to hospital.

“The city has taken measures to prevent access to the pier, which is obviously closed. Despite that, people continue to attempt to gain access,” White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Daryl Creighton told PAN by text. “The police will not be putting themselves at risk for someone making poor decisions.”

Creighton confirmed the issue continued “throughout the night.”

“Several people still gained access by climbing along the outside of the pier and then… over the rails. Several violation tickets were issued,” he said.

Police also responded to calls of “looting” of the damaged sailboats.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. pier crumbles under massive waves, winds
Next story
Your morning news in 90: Dec. 21, 2018

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap student committee speaks to the benefit of volunteerism

District Me to We Committee work to fund charitable projects at home and abroad

B.C. prop rep reaction varies

Referendum shows British Columbians favour current voting system

Spirit of Christmas shared in lights

Salmon Arm resident Terry Bonar’s 2320 1st Ave NE holiday light display a must-see

Former Salmon Arm resident tells of breast implant danger

Karissa Pukas wants women to be fully informed regarding plastic surgery

Prospective Downtown Activity Centre owners plan to keep it as community centre

Parmjit and Kulwinder Chahal seek new tenants, hope to house child-care centre

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 21, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Canada to impose stricter rules for drones next year

Government agencies worldwide have seen a spike in drone incidents in recent years

Edmonton judge denies Omar Khadr eased bail conditions

Judge says nothing has really changed since last time Khadr asked for changes to conditions

Election reform debate ‘finished’ in B.C., backers admit

Referendum rejection most decisive in rural regions

A new ‘First Baby Born of 2019 in BC’ novelty bet has favoured hospital at 5/1 odds

Twenty-four hospitals are listed as betting options on PlayNow.com

Clean-up, looting after White Rock pier breaks apart

City officials to share storm-of-the-century ‘next steps’

Contemporary artists respond to collected works

Salmon Arm Art Gallery presents In Dialogue with the Collection, opening Jan. 18

Party on for the Shuswap Trail Alliance

Tickets for the annual celebration are available exclusively at Skookum in Salmon Arm

In Plain View: Christmas shopping as a 40-something man-child

While some might dread it, I am not opposed to Christmas shopping.… Continue reading

Most Read