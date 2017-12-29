Cleanup begins on Highway 1

Recovery work begins for a semi that left the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday, Dec. 28 near Pierre’s Point west of Salmon Arm. Facebook image: Laura Mork Wilkinson

Delays are possible on the Trans-Canada Highway today, Dec. 29 as recovery work is ongoing for a semi that went off the road near Pierre’s Point about eight kilometres west of Salmon Arm yesterday.

It was one of several vehicles that ended up in the ditch in the region on Dec. 28 during the heavy snow fall.

Salmon Arm RCMP had responded to a motor-vehicle incident Thursday morning at the site. While at the scene, officers witnessed the fully loaded tractor-trailer veer off road to the right in order to avoid vehicles stopped on the highway.

“No one was injured and the semi will be removed when the poor weather subsides and it is safe to tow it out,” said Cpl. Jaimie Leverrier Thursday, adding harsh weather and poor road conditions were expected over the next several days. “The Salmon Arm RCMP are encouraging those driving to be extra vigilant.”