A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

Cleanup begins after demolition of burned Winters Hotel in Vancouver, city says

Two bodies found in rubble more than a week after the April 11 fire

The City of Vancouver says the ruins of a low-income hotel destroyed by fire earlier this month have been fully demolished.

It says work can now begin to clean up the area around the Winters Hotel, where two bodies were found more than a week after the April 11 fire.

In the days after the fire, the property manager said it was believed that all of the residents had escaped the blaze, which also left five people injured.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has said the fire was sparked accidentally by unattended candles.

The department has also said it was too dangerous for crews to reach the area where the fire started when they first began fighting the flames, so it couldn’t be determined if the building was empty.

The city says the demolished materials will remain at the site in the Gastown neighbourhood for the next two weeks, but it would work to open as much of the sidewalk and street as possible to support surrounding residents and businesses.

BC Housing said last week that permanent homes had been found for 70 residents displaced by the fire.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Second body found during demolition of burned Vancouver hotel

fire

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird managment
Next story
161 deaths: B.C. remembers those lost to workplace injuries, disease in 2021

Just Posted

This male red-winged blackbird shows off his wing plumage as he defends his nesting territory. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Spring time is show time for red-winged blackbirds

Salmon Arm RCMP report deescalating situation on April 22 involving an upset male with a loaded handgun in a residence. (File photo)
RCMP apprehend person with loaded handgun in Salmon Arm residence

Salmon Arm RCMP are trying to identify the man who was driving a vehicle which burned following a collision on April 15. The driver was seen leaving the vehicle carrying two duffel bags.(File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP find assault-style weapons after vehicle fire extinguished

After 40 years of working for Canadian Tire – 10 in Kamloops and 30 in Salmon Arm – Gary Best, aka Mr. Canadian Tire, is retiring. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm’s ‘Mr. Canadian Tire’ ready to retire