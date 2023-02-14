‘Not an easy fix’: Salmon Arm council receives appreciation for work on homelessness

Salmon Arm council received accolades for its work on homelessness in the city.

Sheila Milley wrote a Jan. 25, 2023 email to council expressing her gratitude to all of council “for the hard work you are putting into the homeless situation. It’s very clear that this is not an easy fix. Taking everyone’s concerns into consideration is no easy task. Your kindness in this matter is being noticed.”

During a brief discussion of the letter at the Feb. 13 council meeting, Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she didn’t think the letter writer was expecting a “magical response” from council. She said the writer was expressing appreciation that the city was using a gentle approach to the homeless situation.

“I just wanted to acknowledge her letter and to say, it is an extremely complicated situation as she recognizes in her letter, and I appreciate the response that she took the time to send in to the city.”

Acting mayor Kevin Flynn said that just as the letter writer expressed gratitude, he has continuously expressed the same sentiment for those in the community working on the issue, “and especially my fellow council here, Coun. Wallace Richmond, who is our voice and chair of the social impact advisory committee… I appreciate all the work you’ve done, so it’s nice to see the public acknowledge all the work behind the scenes.”

Read more: Long-awaited announcement by BC Housing on emergency shelter for Salmon Arm

Read more: New temporary shelter in Salmon Arm to address residents’ concerns

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Housing and HomelessnessSalmon Arm council