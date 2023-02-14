Salmon Arm council receives accolades for its actions on homelessness. (File photo)

Salmon Arm council receives accolades for its actions on homelessness. (File photo)

‘Not an easy fix’: Salmon Arm council receives appreciation for work on homelessness

Letter writer says taking everyone’s concerns into consideration not an easy task

Salmon Arm council received accolades for its work on homelessness in the city.

Sheila Milley wrote a Jan. 25, 2023 email to council expressing her gratitude to all of council “for the hard work you are putting into the homeless situation. It’s very clear that this is not an easy fix. Taking everyone’s concerns into consideration is no easy task. Your kindness in this matter is being noticed.”

During a brief discussion of the letter at the Feb. 13 council meeting, Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she didn’t think the letter writer was expecting a “magical response” from council. She said the writer was expressing appreciation that the city was using a gentle approach to the homeless situation.

“I just wanted to acknowledge her letter and to say, it is an extremely complicated situation as she recognizes in her letter, and I appreciate the response that she took the time to send in to the city.”

Acting mayor Kevin Flynn said that just as the letter writer expressed gratitude, he has continuously expressed the same sentiment for those in the community working on the issue, “and especially my fellow council here, Coun. Wallace Richmond, who is our voice and chair of the social impact advisory committee… I appreciate all the work you’ve done, so it’s nice to see the public acknowledge all the work behind the scenes.”

Read more: Long-awaited announcement by BC Housing on emergency shelter for Salmon Arm

Read more: New temporary shelter in Salmon Arm to address residents’ concerns


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Housing and HomelessnessSalmon Arm council

Previous story
B.C. residents to vote on plan to eradicate invasive deer
Next story
Being a sugar baby isn’t so sweet, warns Better Business Bureau

Just Posted

Building permit values and number of units in Salmon Arm take a jump in January 2023. (File photo)
Council wowed by Salmon Arm building permit values in January 2023

Salmon Arm council receives accolades for its actions on homelessness. (File photo)
‘Not an easy fix’: Salmon Arm council receives appreciation for work on homelessness

District of Sicamous council approved a business licensing bylaw amendment regulating short-term rentals at its Feb. 8, 2023 meeting. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous council approves business bylaw amendment regulating short-term rentals

Letter writer says tiny houses could solve some housing shortages in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)
Secondary suites promoted in Salmon Arm for years, maybe tiny houses next