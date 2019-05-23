Clearcutting for subdivision a concern for councillor

Concerns around clear cutting were raised in response to the proposed rezoning of a 10-acre property along 10th Street SE that would support a future residential subdivision with secondary suites.

At the City of Salmon Arm’s development and planning meeting of Tuesday, May 21, Mayor Alan Harrison and Couns. Debbie Cannon, Tim Lavery and Sylvia Lindgren (Couns. Kevin Flynn and Chad Eliason were not in attendance) voted in favour of staff preparing a bylaw for a zoning amendment. If approved by council, the bylaw would rezone the 10-acre property at 1631 10th Street SE from A2 Rural Holding to R8 Residential. This would support the inclusion of secondary suites in a subdivision of approximately 42 residential lots.

“What this layout doesn’t show is we have an advanced street plan that was done recently by a land surveyor and the city partnered with that,” commented city development services director Kevin Pearson. “We’re paying 50 per cent of the cost of that advanced street plan because it benefits the planning department and the city as well, so we know where the future roads will go around this property if this were to be subdivided.”

Pearson said as far as zoning goes, there’s no issue from staff on this application.

Though supportive of staff proceeding with the bylaw, Lindgren expressed apprehension about the treed property being cleared for development.

“I’ve been exploring the idea of council or the city eventually developing some kind of policy on clear cutting or trying to save trees or trying to have less impact as we develop and I’m cautious with this one,” said Lindgren. “I’m happy to move it forward one step where we can look at it a little more closely, but I am currently uncomfortable with us taking another 10 acres and clear cutting it.”

Harrison said he was pleased with the move to rezone to R8, that he liked the plan and the location, being close to city infrastructure.

