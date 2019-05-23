Clearcutting for subdivision a concern for councillor

City to prepare bylaw supporting secondary suites in proposed 40-plus lot residential subdivision

Concerns around clear cutting were raised in response to the proposed rezoning of a 10-acre property along 10th Street SE that would support a future residential subdivision with secondary suites.

At the City of Salmon Arm’s development and planning meeting of Tuesday, May 21, Mayor Alan Harrison and Couns. Debbie Cannon, Tim Lavery and Sylvia Lindgren (Couns. Kevin Flynn and Chad Eliason were not in attendance) voted in favour of staff preparing a bylaw for a zoning amendment. If approved by council, the bylaw would rezone the 10-acre property at 1631 10th Street SE from A2 Rural Holding to R8 Residential. This would support the inclusion of secondary suites in a subdivision of approximately 42 residential lots.

“What this layout doesn’t show is we have an advanced street plan that was done recently by a land surveyor and the city partnered with that,” commented city development services director Kevin Pearson. “We’re paying 50 per cent of the cost of that advanced street plan because it benefits the planning department and the city as well, so we know where the future roads will go around this property if this were to be subdivided.”

Pearson said as far as zoning goes, there’s no issue from staff on this application.

Though supportive of staff proceeding with the bylaw, Lindgren expressed apprehension about the treed property being cleared for development.

Read more: Density trumps neighbours during Salmon Arm rezoning hearing

Read more: Cutting down 25 trees costs B.C. man more than $80,000

Read more: Regret for tree removal expressed

“I’ve been exploring the idea of council or the city eventually developing some kind of policy on clear cutting or trying to save trees or trying to have less impact as we develop and I’m cautious with this one,” said Lindgren. “I’m happy to move it forward one step where we can look at it a little more closely, but I am currently uncomfortable with us taking another 10 acres and clear cutting it.”

Harrison said he was pleased with the move to rezone to R8, that he liked the plan and the location, being close to city infrastructure.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: South Okanagan dangerous offender to redo court process
Next story
Chase RCMP see summertime spike in property crime

Just Posted

Chase RCMP see summertime spike in property crime

Thieves targeting fuel, vehicles and more in Chase, South Shuswap

School district puts hold on alternative education program for Enderby, Armstrong.

Questions raised about effectiveness of in-classroom supports for struggling high-school students

Snapshot: Orontes in concert

Music emanating from the nimble fretwork of Syrian musicians Orwa Al Sharaa,… Continue reading

$30,000 in funding for Shuswap youth projects available

Funds come through partnership between Shuswap Community Futures and RBC

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, clouds, thunderstorms and flash floods

Environment Canada forecasts dreadful weather for Thursday

Trudeau touts economic record at Liberal fundraiser in Vancouver

The Prime Minister was in B.C. for much of this week

In photos: Classroom-raised salmon fry released

South Broadview Elementary students participate in fry release at Kingfisher Interpretive Centre

Summerlanders urged to travel by bike

Bike to Work Week and Bike to School Week run May 27 to June 2

UPDATE: Water main break in Central Okanagan causes massive flooding

Glenmore Road and Highway 97 are affected by the water main break

Update: South Okanagan dangerous offender to redo court process

Administrative error results in do-over for trial against Ronald Arthur Teneycke

Summerland Giant’s Head Run features Retro ’80s theme

Event will be held Saturday, June 1 at 6 p.m.

Music and comedy event benefit Okanagan woman’s cancer battle

Fundraiser for Sue Folliott Sunday, May 26 at The Kal

Documentary on former hockey star to air in Kelowna

The story of 5-time Stanley Cup winner Grant Fuhr comes to Kelowna June 16

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Most Read