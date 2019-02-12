Clearing the snow off your car is worth it

Not clearing the snow off your car windows could cost you a lot more than an extra few minutes getting underway.

Richmond RCMP tweeted an image this morning of a snow-covered car out and about on their streets, highlighting the dangers of such a practice.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, section 7.05 (2): No person shall drive or operate a vehicle on a highway while his view of the highway or any intersections highway is unduly obstructed by any windshield sticker, sign poster or other thing or material placed over or affixed to the windshield or any window of the vehicle.

That means you have to be able to see clearly all around you, and that includes snow blocking your view.

Besides being dangerous for yourself, other drivers and pedestrians, each offence carries an $81 fine, according to the Motor Vehicle Act, and the Richmond driver ended up with a ticket for $109.

“People do all sorts of dangerous things,” said Const. James Grandy listing off offences like not having the correct tires. At the very least, he said, an RCMP officer might get you to stop and clear off your windows properly. In the case of a collision, they would certainly take uncleared windows into account as a contributing factor. That would also be part of the report that ICBC would be looking at when a claim is filed.

“Really, people just need to take their time,” said Grandy.