Clearwater RCMP look for missing Alberta man

Wayne Theriault was last believed to have been seen on March 24

Wayne Theriault. (Clearwater RCMP picture)

The Clearwater RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Alberta man, according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

On March 28, shortly after 2 p.m., Clearwater RCMP initiated a missing person’s investigation after items they believed to belong to Wayne Theriault were turned into the local detachment. The items were located by individuals hiking in the Helmcken Falls area of Wells Gray Park, with no signs of Theriault. Investigators believe that Wayne Theriault was last seen on March 24.

The RCMP has initiated a search of the area, since the discovery of those personal items, and have called upon Clearwater Search and Rescue personnel to assist. There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, however, police are very concerned for Wayne’s health and well-being.

Theriault is described as a 5 ft 10 in, 63-year-old Caucasian male weighing approximately 180 pounds with curly grey hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wayne Theriault is urged to contact their local police or the Clearwater RCMP at 250-674-2237.

