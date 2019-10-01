Salmon Arm voters got a chance to hear from the five candidates who want to be their MP for the coming term on Sept. 30

Climate change immigration and more dicussed at Salmon Arm all candidates’ forum

The forum held at the Fifth Aveue Seniors’ Centre on Sept. 30 drew a large crowd.

The first all candidates forum held in Salmon Arm to help voters decide how they will cast their ballot in the coming federal election was held on Sept. 30 at the Fifth Avenue Seniors Centre.

The event hosted by the Shuswap District Retired Teachers Association welcomed the five candidates seeking the North Okanagan Shuswap seat in Parliament. On the stage in front of an audience of approximately 100 people were: Mel Arnold representing the Conservative Party, Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz, Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP, Green Party Candidate Marc Reinarz and Kyle Delfing from the People’s Party of Canada.

Topics addressed in questions from the moderator and from the audience included climate change, housing affordability and immigration.

First to answer the question on climate change was Delfing who said the People’s Party would enable Canadians to make environmentally-conscious choices by providing tax cuts. He added that his party would move to leave the Paris Climate Accords if they form government and would not promote policy moving towards a carbon-neutral economy.

Read More: Here’s your chance to hear the federal candidates in Sicamous and Salmon Arm

Read More: Preliminary inquiry into fire that destroyed 7-Eleven underway in Salmon Arm Law Courts

Sandhu stated that an NDP government would declare a climate emergency and institute legislation with a plan to meet climate change reduction goals with regular audits to ensure the plans are being followed.

Reinharz appealed to the Greens’ longstanding climate action plan. He noted measures to fight climate change recommended by his party include removing fossil fuel subsidies and seeking to promote maximum efficiency for lighting and the transportation industry among other areas.

Arnold said a Conservative government would tackle climate change on a global scale, not with a carbon tax which he said penalizes Canadians. He said the transition away from fossil fuels will come from innovative technology developed by Canadians which can then be marketed around the world.

Derkaz spoke of the current Liberal government’s goal of net-zero emissions by the year 2050 and of current and forthcoming initiatives such as subsidies for electric vehicles and a ban on single-use plastic products.

Responding to a question on housing affordability, Derkaz noted her party was putting $55 billion into their national housing strategy.

Delfing said the best way to improve Canadians’ access to housing is to get them back to work; the solution he proposed was building pipelines.

Sandhu spoke of NDP plans to streamline the application process for building social housing projects and applying some of the funds gained from their proposed corporate tax increase towards housing initiatives.

Reinharz said the Greens would pay for initiatives to improve affordable housing by taxing digitally-focused companies that operate in Canada without paying taxes and also by halting subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.

Arnold said policies enacted at the federal level have taken away incentives for landlords to invest in rental properties leading to a shortage which is affecting students, seniors and young families.

Read More: Remains of Shuswap men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Read More: Crystal Mountain to re-open under new name this winter

A question about the candidates’ stance on immigration was personal for Sandhu and Reinharz who both immigrated to Canada. Sandhu stated that immigration is necessary for the economy but that her party would not compromise on security when screening newcomers. Reinharz said that the government should do more to educate Canadians on the processes involved in immigration and its impact on the country in order to correct misconceptions about it. Arnold said Canada is a country built on fair orderly immigration and that a Conservative government would halt illegal crossings of Canada’s southern border. Derkaz stated that Canada is in need of more immigrants to offset its aging population while Delfing said if his party forms government they would cap the number of immigrants to Canada at 150,000 down from the 300,000 to 350,000 expected to enter Canada in 2019. Delfing said his party would also strive to make it more affordable for Canadians to have children.

Other topics addressed at the forum included the parties’ targets for poverty reduction, efforts which could stop the contamination of Shuswap Lake and reconciliation with First Nations.

Shuswap voters will be able to hear out the candidates at forums held at the Sicamous Seniors Centre on Oct. 3 and at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort on Oct. 10 before election day on Oct. 21.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
In Photos: Shannon Sharp Learning Circle opens at Salmon Arm West Elementary
Next story
North Okanagan non-profit to sell apple pies for Haitian women

Just Posted

Five semi-trailer loads of clothing head overseas from Salmon Arm thrift store

Churches Thrift Shop, with its mission to help the poor, processes tons of items

Climate change immigration and more dicussed at Salmon Arm all candidates’ forum

The forum held at the Fifth Aveue Seniors’ Centre on Sept. 30 drew a large crowd.

Elton John concert sets the stage for Shuswap man’s marriage proposal

Happy couple filmed at Sept. 24 Vancouver concert by actor Neal McDonough

Preliminary inquiry into fire that destroyed 7-Eleven underway in Salmon Arm Law Courts

Inquiry will determine if there’s sufficient evidence to proceed to trial

Remains of Shuswap men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

Morning Start: How much did the cast of Friends (TV Show) make?

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 2nd, 2019

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

Day parole denied to ‘sexually greedy’ pedophile who assaulted Edmonton girls

He was declared a long-term offender in 2002 after serving four years for molesting six children

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

Most Read