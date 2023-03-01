A protester can be seen in front of a pink-tusked mammoth on display inside the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (On2Ottawa/Twitter)

A protester can be seen in front of a pink-tusked mammoth on display inside the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (On2Ottawa/Twitter)

Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth

On2Ottawa campaign looking to pressure federal government on climate action

Woolly, the iconic mammoth display inside the Royal B.C. Museum, was the backdrop for a climate protester in Victoria on Wednesday.

A video circulating on social media shows a protester making a statement in front of the display on March 1, with pink paint visible on the mammoth.

The group On2Ottawa is taking credit for the statement, stating on Twitter it is the announcement of the On2Ottawa campaign, intended to mobilize Canadians to go to Ottawa to press the federal government to form a citizens’ assembly on the climate crisis.

While the audio was not working in the original post, the video was reposted with a protester identified only as Laura stating the group has given a one- to two-year timeline for the formation of the citizens’ assembly.

In a statement, the museum said the incident took place at approximately 11 a.m. An activist applied pink paint to the mammoth’s tusks before being reprimanded by museum security. The Victoria Police Department was called and took the activists into custody.

“Museum staff members from the exhibitions and conservation teams successfully cleaned off the water-soluble paint from the entire diorama. There was no permanent damage to Woolly, who has been a favourite for visitors to the museum for over 40 years, and the exhibition was reopened within 90 minutes.”

Three people were arrested, according to a statement from VicPD.

ALSO READ: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal B.C. Museum rebuild

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

protest

Previous story
Suspicious fire destroy 2 vehicles in Penticton neighbourhood, 1 car torched in separate incident
Next story
6 current, former Nelson police officers face discipline in racism case

Just Posted

This City of Salmon Arm map shows existing and proposed sidewalk patios on city property. Not included are those on private property. On Feb. 27, council entertained requests from Stillfood Bistro and Weekends Restaurant. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Two more sidewalk cafes proposed for one downtown Salmon Arm street

Lumby’s Matthew Leach, right, and guide Chase Henderson of Vernon celebrate their silver medal in men’s Para-Alpine Skiing’s super giant slalom race Wednesday, March 1, at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. (Facebook photo)
Lumby guided skier glides to Canada Winter Games silver

A Salmon Arm man will be standing trial in January 2024 for offences related to child sexual abuse and exploitation material. (File photo)
Trial set for Salmon Arm man charged with child sexual abuse-related offences

The RCMP Musical Ride performs at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds in 2018. (File photo)
RCMP Musical Ride returning to Salmon Arm for Canada Day performances