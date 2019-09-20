Dozens of climate protesters stopped traffic in downtown Kelowna on Friday to deman action on climate change. (Joyce Kunzelman Facebook photo)

Climate protesters temporarily shut down road in downtown Kelowna

Protesters are demanding politicans take action to stop climate change

More than a dozen climate protesters temporarily shut down Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

The protesters laid down in the middle of the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Water Street around 3:30 p.m. blocking traffic in all directions.

Many of them were holding signs demanding politicians take action on climate change. The protesters have since cleared.

READ MORE: Climate change rally held outside Kelowna City Hall

Earlier in the day a similar protest was held in front of Kelowna City Hall as part of a global day of action called Fridays for the Future, a global initiative by students to hold strikes every Friday to demand politicians take action before it’s too late.

Paul Clarke
Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division
Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Security footage shows grab and go of cash in South Okanagan business break-in

Just Posted

Shuswap elementary school suspends operations due to ‘musty odour’

Arrangements made for affected Sicamous students to attend class in three other schools

Salmon Arm history in photos: Do you remember when?

Salmon Arm Museum at R.J. Haney Heritage Village asks public to identify date photo was taken

Salmon Arm mall’s no-panhandling sign reported to be result of complaints

Bylaw moves homeless men to mall vicinity, city says they’re OK on sidewalk

Carnivorous praying mantis put to work in the Shuswap

Insects introduced to the region in the 1930s to control grasshoppers eating crops

Fewer than 250 caribou remain in Columbia Shuswap

Only one of four herds in region with stable population, still considered threatened

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Many demonstaers were kids and teens who skipped school to take part

Walmart to quit selling e-cigarettes amid vaping backlash

U.S.’s largest retailer points to ‘growing’ complications in federal, state and local regulations

Column: Wildlife encounters in my own backyard

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Climate protesters temporarily shut down road in downtown Kelowna

Protesters are demanding politicans take action to stop climate change

Letter: Signs of oxygen depletion all around us

Writer considers effects of increased C02 levels

Security footage shows grab and go of cash in South Okanagan business break-in

Marla Black is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who broke into Winemaster

Vehicle taken by gunpoint in South Okanagan carjacking recovered

Penticton RCMP said the criminal investigation remains very active and ongoing

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

Crown alleges resentment of ex-wife drove Oak Bay father to kill his daughters

Patrick Weir alleged in his closing arguments that Andrew Berry is responsible for the deaths of his daughters

Most Read