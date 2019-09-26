We’d need 2.3 of these if we all lived the way Mirror columnist Mike Davies lives, and we don’t have that many of these.

Climate talk in South Okanagan focused on how citizens can make an impact

Dr. Rose Murphy, from Simon Fraser University, is a guest of First Things First Okanagan

A university scientist is speaking in Penticton about how ordinary citizens can use their limited time and resources to make a big impact in the fight against climate change.

Dr. Rose Murphy, from Simon Fraser University, will give her lecture as a guest of First Things First Okanagan — a climate action group that sponsors talks, school programs and community events promoting climate awareness and action in the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Oceans, glaciers at increasing risk, including Canada’s – climate report

Murphy said recent polls put the environment as a top concern of Canadians during this federal election.

“Because there are strong forces acting to discourage politicians from doing what they need to do to address climate change, it’s imperative that we use our powers as citizens to create a force in the opposite direction,” said Murphy in a news release.

READ MORE: Column – why your next vehicle might be electric

Murphy works as a consultant and university researcher studying how government policies can reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She was awarded a Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions fellowship to examine how agriculture and forestry land-use policies affect carbon storage in the soil.

READ MORE: Column – a solar pioneer in the Okanagan rides among us

She will discuss four things people can do to influence how we tackle climate change as a society: the importance of our actions as consumers and how can we make changes, the importance of our actions as voters, influencing our communities and the role of activism.

Murphy’s talk, The strategic environmentalist: Fighting climate change to win, takes place at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

