A 50-year-old fell 30 feet at Skaha Bluffs and was heli-rescued Tuesday. (Mike Biden file photo)

A 50-year-old fell 30 feet at Skaha Bluffs and was heli-rescued Tuesday. (Mike Biden file photo)

Climber falls 30 feet at Penticton’s Skaha Bluffs

50-year-old airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries

A heli-pad at Penticton’s Painted Rock Winery was used to as a landing space for emergency crews who rescued a man who fell 30 feet at Skaha Bluffs on Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., a 50-year-old man fell at the popular climbing park and suffered multiple injuries, said Penticton Fire Department assistant fire chief Rob Trupp.

BC Ambulance, fire and Penticton District Search and Rescue were all on scene assisting with the rescue.

A long line and stretcher were used to evacuate the man who is believed to be in serious condition.

The heli-pad was the landing spot for the helicopter who airlifted the victim to Kelowna General Hospital.

READ MORE: Busy start to summer for Penticton Search and Rescue – 6 calls in 5 days

READ MORE: Injured woman heli-rescued from Skaha Bluffs

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rescuerock climbing

Previous story
More than half of Canada’s AstraZeneca vaccine doses expired, will be thrown out
Next story
B.C. men one step closer to class-action against Hershey for alleged child slavery

Just Posted

A Life Ring station at a White Lake beach will remain empty for the time being after two of the life-saving devices were stolen this year. (Contributed)
Life saving device not being replaced at White Lake beach after two recent thefts

District of Sicamous Coun. Malcolm Makayev listens as town manager Evan Parliament responds to a question during a town hall meeting on the proposed Bruhn Bridge replacement options held in the Eagle River Secondary gym on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2017. (File photo)
District of Sicamous announces departure of town manager

Facebook.
UPDATE: Collision causes delays on Highway 1 west of Sorrento

Shuswap FC U17 Girls (back row, left to right): Holly Overgaard (manager), Cassia Franklin, Jessica Andreasen, Olivia Lega, Samantha Hardy, Lauren Williams, Abbigail Paetsch, Mikayla Wilkinson, Alun Walters (coach). Front row: Ryann Decker, Janna Schneider, Payton Kerr, Sophia Torrie, Katie Overgaard, Ava Ruckle, Hilary Vukadinovic, Quinn McTavish, Sara Worton. (Contributed)
Shuswap soccer girls bring home gold, bronze from BC Championships