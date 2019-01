Bridge maintenance will occur between Highway 5A Highway 97C Wednesday

Expect traffic delays if you’re driving the Coquihalla today.

According to DriveBC, bridge maintenance is planned for Highway 5A and Highway 97C starting today at 10:30 a.m. A road closure is planned between exit 290 and exit 286 in the southbound lane.

A detour is available for passenger vehicles via exit 290 and downtown Merritt.

Check drivebc.ca for updates on road closures and weather conditions.

