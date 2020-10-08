New home construction takes place in a development in Oakville, Ont., on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says that the pace of housing construction starts increased marginally overall last month compared with October, although there were declines in five provinces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in Canada fell 20 per cent in September

Economists had expected an annual rate of 240,000 starts in September

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in September plunged 20 per cent from August.

The housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 208,980 units in September, down from 261,547 units in August.

Economists had expected an annual rate of 240,000 starts in September, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The decrease came as the annual pace of urban starts fell 21.1 per cent in September to 195,909. The pace of urban starts of apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects decreased 27 per cent to 146,005 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 3.4 per cent to 49,904.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 13,071 units.

The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts rose slightly to 214,647 in September, up from 212,609 in August.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms
Next story
Plastics industry says its products are not ‘toxic’, urges govt to rethink label

Just Posted

50 trees for 50 years: Shuswap Naturalist Club finishes tree planting project at Blackburn Park

Club members back at park to complete project on Thursday, Oct. 8

Man accused of assault, forcible confinement spotted in Salmon Arm

The Calgary Police Service are seeking 21-year-old Wyatt Reader

Column: Separating pandemic information from misinformation

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Marine search and rescue praises volunteer first responders in North Shuswap

Volunteers helped get man injured in side-by-side rollover to Sicamous.

Morning Start: Flowers Like Viagra

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Princeton RCMP shut down main street as man protests Canada flag

Man was lying on the road, in the front of the post office

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Summerland senior sews cloth bags for international school supplies

Donations of school supplies will be distributed to children in Jordan and Ukraine

Updated: Missing B.C. cyclist found safe in Manitoba

Revelstoke RCMP said this week James Toynton was last seen Sept. 28 on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Long-time Okanagan committee member retires

Malcolm Mitchell has volunteered on the water advisory for more than 25 years

UPDATE: Chantal Kreviazuk Okanagan shows sell out in two minutes

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

Most Read