CN rail trains are shown at a train yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. CN workers have backed a strike vote with negotiations set to resume on a contract for around 3,000 Canadian employees.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

CN rail trains are shown at a train yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. CN workers have backed a strike vote with negotiations set to resume on a contract for around 3,000 Canadian employees.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

CN workers back union strike mandate as contract talks for 3,000 employees continue

Another round of talks set for next week in Unifor contract negotiations

CN workers backed a strike vote with negotiations set to resume on a contract for around 3,000 Canadian employees.

Unifor announced Sunday that workers with Local 100 are 98 per cent in favour of a strike while those with Council 4000 voted 97 per cent to back job action.

The union says the two sides are in the final stages of negotiations, with another round of talks set for next week.

Unifor says it broke off talks with CN last month and started the strike vote as it called on the railway company to withdraw concessions.

Unifor has said some concessions include loss of accrued vacation entitlements, removal of consent for early retirement at age 55, and a flex benefit plan that does not expand coverage and would make workers to pay for services such as dental.

CN says its latest offer includes a net increase in pay and benefits.

The Montreal-headquartered company says it does not expect its operations to be impacted if the workers — including clerical staff and mechanics — take labour action.

RELATED: Federal government resists mounting pressure to end CN Rail strike

CN RailLabourTransportation

Previous story
Taking back identity: New learners fight to keep First Nations languages in B.C. alive
Next story
3 skiers recovered alive from separate weekend avalanches near Pemberton

Just Posted

Canadian music legends Sarah McLachlan and Blue Rodeo will be performing in the 31st edition of the Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival, Aug. 17 to 20, 2023. (Photos contributed)
Sarah McLachlan, Blue Rodeo among artists performing at 2023 Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES

K.J. Cloutier holds up a copy of her book Beyond the Horizon, published on Feb. 7 2023, which she has been working on in some iteration since she was 14 years old. (Contributed)
Shuswap author pens fantasy pirate novel 17 years in the making

Emily Stevenson signed a scholarship deal with Trinity Western University’s track and field team after running out of Kamloops Track and Field Club and for King’s Christian high school. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm high school runner accepts track scholarship from top pick university

A drawing of what the Jesuit mission may have looked like in 1847, courtesy of the Summerland Museum. (Contributed)
Column: Missionary letters from 1845-47 reveal historical insights about the Shuswap