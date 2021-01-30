Grant funding provided by the Co-op gas station chain is available for non-profits starting on Feb. 1. (File Photo)

Grant funding provided by the Co-op gas station chain is available for non-profits starting on Feb. 1. (File Photo)

Co-op community grants open on Feb. 1

In 2019, a grant from the gas station chain funded a project at Salmon Arm West Elementary.

The Co-op gas station and community store chain is opening up its grant program to invest in improvements to community spaces.

The program began in 2015 with the goal of protecting, beautifying and improving community spaces across Western Canada.

The 2021 initiative plans to give out $1 million. Since its inception, it has provided $9.5 million to 132 community projects.

One of the past projects funded by the grants was the Shannon Sharp Learning circle located at Salmon Arm West Elementary. The outdoor teaching space, built in memory of a beloved and recently deceased teacher, was paid for by a co-op $30,000 grant in 2019.

Read More: Bruhn bridge replacement project expected to be tendered this year

Read More: In Photos: Shannon Sharp Learning Circle opens at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Applications for the grant open on Feb. 1, and will remain open until March 1. Funding between $25,000 and $150,000 per project is available.

The grants are open to registered non-profits with funding categories for recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture.

More information and applications are available at www.communityspaces.ca.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Community rallies behind Lake Country woman paralyzed while skiing
Next story
Surrey RCMP investigate third suspected drug-impaired driving incident in a week

Just Posted

Grant funding provided by the Co-op gas station chain is available for non-profits starting on Feb. 1. (File Photo)
Co-op community grants open on Feb. 1

In 2019, a grant from the gas station chain funded a project at Salmon Arm West Elementary.

Susan Henderson looks through her binoculars at a pair of bald eagles while performing the annual Christmas Bird Count in Peter Jannink Nature Park. (File Photo)
Waterfowl most prominent in Salmon Arm bird count

Local naturalists saw thousands of ducks and geese taking advantage of mild weather and thawed lakes

A concept image shows the replacement RW Bruhn Bridge towering over the nearby railway bridge across the Sicamous Narrows. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Image)
Bruhn bridge replacement project expected to be tendered this year

Construction of the highway bridge over the Sicamous Narrows is expected to take three years

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Last year, the Kelowna Women’s Shelter housed 186 women and children in the city. They had to turn away 163 women seeking solace from violence due to a lack of space. (Pixabay)
Women fleeing violence in Kelowna turned away: An epidemic within a pandemic

Kelowna Women’s Shelter calls for system “flip”: Perpetrators should seek shelter, not women, children

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID outbreak at Kamloops hospital grows

Since Jan. 22, 76 cases of the virus have been associated with the outbreak. One person has died.

Yeah - my coworkers are truly ridiculous. Andrea DeMeer
The importance of being ridiculous

There are crab legs on the roof of the woodshed

Apex Mountain has seen plenty of local riders make their way up this season. (Jesse Day - Western News)
South Okanagan ski hill suspends free lift ticket program with other resorts due to COVID-19

Apex Mountain’s enhanced reciprocal program is still open for nearby Mt. Baldy

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Surrey RCMP investigate third suspected drug-impaired driving incident in a week

Police say driver in crash was ‘suffering a possible drug overdose’ in latest crash

Jackie Del Rizzo and Stanley Zappa were on-air as just one of the programs for Peach City Radio’s first ONAIRversary in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Second On-Air-versary for South Okanagan community radio hits the airwaves on Feb. 6

The fundraiser celebration of two years of CFUZ 92.9 FM starts at 8 a.m.

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies behind Lake Country woman paralyzed while skiing

Over $80k raised in less than a day for Okanagan woman injured skiing

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb. (GoFundMe)
Okanagan athletes running for mental health awareness

Andrew Garant and Cody Teichroeb hope to erase the stigma, start conversations about mental health

Most Read