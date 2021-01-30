Co-op community grants open on Feb. 1

In 2019, a grant from the gas station chain funded a project at Salmon Arm West Elementary.

The Co-op gas station and community store chain is opening up its grant program to invest in improvements to community spaces.

The program began in 2015 with the goal of protecting, beautifying and improving community spaces across Western Canada.

The 2021 initiative plans to give out $1 million. Since its inception, it has provided $9.5 million to 132 community projects.

One of the past projects funded by the grants was the Shannon Sharp Learning circle located at Salmon Arm West Elementary. The outdoor teaching space, built in memory of a beloved and recently deceased teacher, was paid for by a co-op $30,000 grant in 2019.

Applications for the grant open on Feb. 1, and will remain open until March 1. Funding between $25,000 and $150,000 per project is available.

The grants are open to registered non-profits with funding categories for recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture.

More information and applications are available at www.communityspaces.ca.



